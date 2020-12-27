शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Father said after the murder of Engineer Bitya in-laws house, why should they killed my baby girl

इंजीनियर बिटिया की हत्या के बाद रोते हुए पिता बोले- कुछ चाहिए था तो बताते, मेरी बच्ची को क्यों मार डाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 04:39 PM IST
पति के साथ आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
1 of 5
पति के साथ आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साॅफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर आरजू की कानपुर स्थित ससुराल में हत्या के बाद पिता पर गमों को पहड़ा टूट पड़ा है। पिता नीरज ने बताया कि अमनदीप के पिता आरसी गुप्ता रेलवे में लोको पायलट हैं। उसकी ससुराल में ससुर के अलावा सास पिंकी व ननद हैं। आठ दिसंबर को आरजू की शादी हुई थी, 10 दिसंबर को वह कानपुर  पहुंची थी। शादी के बाद वह प्रतिदिन चार से पांच बार परिजनों से मोबाइल पर बातचीत करती थी। वारदात से कुछ देर पहले भी सबसे बात की थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur news up news murder news crime news crime in kanpur kanpur crime up crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

know about doctors who worked during corona infection.
Lucknow

Year Ender 2020: कोरोना से हम इसलिए जीतते गए ...क्योंकि इन्होंने नहीं मानी हार

27 दिसंबर 2020

महा कुंभ मेला 2021
Dehradun

Kumbh Mela 2021: साल 1915 के कुंभ में हरिद्वार पहुंचे थे महात्मा गांधी, इस बात से हुए थे बेहद दुखी

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
आरोपी युवती आरती
Meerut

फौजियों को हनी ट्रैप में फंसाने वाली युवती ने घरवालों से बोला था इतना बड़ा झूठ, बोले- हमें तो लगता था...

27 दिसंबर 2020

कानपुर में इंजीनियर बहू की हत्या: मृतका आरजू
Kanpur

नौकरानी ने सबसे पहले बाथरूम में देखी इंजीनियर बहू की लाश, चिल्लाकर भागी तब अस्पताल ले गए ससुराल वाले

27 दिसंबर 2020

मान - सम्मान प्राप्ति हेतु नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजन
Astrology

मान - सम्मान प्राप्ति हेतु नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजन
दीपक शर्मा और उनके पिता रामचंद्र शर्मा।
Chandigarh

पिता बेचते हैं चाय...अब बेटा बनेगा एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर, प्रेरणादायक है दीपक शर्मा की सफलता

27 दिसंबर 2020

अनुप्रिया गोयनका
Kanpur

अनुप्रिया गोयनका के संघर्ष की दास्तां: कारोबार में खाई चोट... 21 घंटे काम, अब पाया मायानगरी में मुकाम

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पति के साथ आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
पति के साथ आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में इंजीनियर आरजू की हत्या
कानपुर में इंजीनियर आरजू की हत्या - फोटो : amar ujala
शादी में पति के साथ आरजू
शादी में पति के साथ आरजू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका) - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X