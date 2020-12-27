इंजीनियर बिटिया की हत्या के बाद रोते हुए पिता बोले- कुछ चाहिए था तो बताते, मेरी बच्ची को क्यों मार डाला

{"_id":"5fe85f1624c1cf20110fcc5b","slug":"father-said-after-the-murder-of-engineer-bitya-in-laws-house-why-should-they-killed-my-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0925\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति के साथ आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में इंजीनियर आरजू की हत्या
- फोटो : amar ujala
शादी में पति के साथ आरजू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
- फोटो : amar ujala