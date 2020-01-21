युद्धाभ्यास के दौरान शहीद हुआ इटावा का लाल, बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि तो छलक उठा हर आंख से आंसू

{"_id":"5e2717e18ebc3e4b494cb440","slug":"etawah-s-son-was-martyr-during-the-indian-army-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u00a0\u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता के पार्थिव शरीर के पास खड़े बेटे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को अंतिम सलामी देते जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को मुखाग्नि तो हर आंख हुई नम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि देते भाजपा सांसद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला