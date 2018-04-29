बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
UP Board result 2018: निराश छात्रों में 'जोश भर देंगी' ये 5 बातें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 07:26 PM IST
यूपी बोर्ड दसवीं और बारहवीं के नतीजे अाते ही जिनके नंबर अच्छे हैं वे तो खुशी मना रहे हैं लेकिन कम नंबर प्राप्त करने वालों को निराश होने की जरूरत नहीं हैं। मनोचिकित्सकों का मानना है कि परीक्षा में अच्छे नंबर लाना बुरा नहीं है। लेकिन, नंबर कम आएं तो बेवजह का तनाव पाल लेना सबसे बुरा हो सकता है। इससे आपके भविष्य की तैयारियों को झटका लगेगा तो सिर्फ आप ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरा परिवार परेशान होगा। ये पांच बातें निराश छात्रों में जोश भर देंगी...
