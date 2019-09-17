शहर चुनें

दिव्यांग युवती ने बयां की दरिंदगी की दास्तां, कहा मेरी आंख से खून बह रहा था वे घूंसे मारते जा रहे थे

Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 02:56 AM IST
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में एक दिव्यांग युवती के साथ छेड़खानी के दौरान की गई दरिंदगी का मामला सामने आया है। कर्नलगंज ईदगाह कालोनी में छेड़छाड़ के विरोध पर शोहदों की पिटाई से आंख की रोशनी गंवाने वाली दिव्यांग युवती ने हैलट में ऑपरेशन से पहले दास्तां बयां की। कहा, मेरी आंख से खून निकल रहा था, वे घूंसे मारते जा रहे थे। आंख में गहरा जख्म होने से दिखना बंद हो गया।

 
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
