दिव्यांग युवती ने बयां की दरिंदगी की दास्तां, कहा मेरी आंख से खून बह रहा था वे घूंसे मारते जा रहे थे

{"_id":"5d80f3fd8ebc3e93a3342e35","slug":"divyang-girl-told-my-eyes-were-bleeding-and-they-were-hitting-punches-on-my-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d80f3fd8ebc3e93a3342e35","slug":"divyang-girl-told-my-eyes-were-bleeding-and-they-were-hitting-punches-on-my-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d80f3fd8ebc3e93a3342e35","slug":"divyang-girl-told-my-eyes-were-bleeding-and-they-were-hitting-punches-on-my-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में मौजूद सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d80f3fd8ebc3e93a3342e35","slug":"divyang-girl-told-my-eyes-were-bleeding-and-they-were-hitting-punches-on-my-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d80f3fd8ebc3e93a3342e35","slug":"divyang-girl-told-my-eyes-were-bleeding-and-they-were-hitting-punches-on-my-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में मौजूद सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला