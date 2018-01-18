बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'कालेधन का काला खेल', जांच एजेंसियों के निशाने पर अफसर, नेता और कारोबारी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:53 AM IST
यूपी के कानपुर शहर के बिल्डर आनंद खत्री और 15 अन्य लोगों के पास से मिली करीब 97 करोड़ रुपये के पुराने नोटों की करेंसी किसी नेता, अफसर या कारोबारी का कालाधन हो सकता है। आयकर विभाग का ऐसा अनुमान है। माना जा रहा है कि नोट बदलने के झांसे में यह अब बाहर निकलकर आया है।
