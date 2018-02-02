अपना शहर चुनें

स‌िर पर तमंचा सटा क‌िया मह‌िला से रेप, बाेला 'पत‌ि काे बताया ताे जान से मार दूंगा'

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:25 PM IST
यूपी के हमीरपुर में एक युवक ने तमंचे के बल पर मह‌िला के साथ रेप क‌िया। मह‌िला के व‌िराेध करने पर युवक जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए भाग न‌िकला। पीड‌ि़ता ने थाने पहुंच घटना की तहरीर दी ताे पुल‌िस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया।

 
