शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   wife run with another man in up

प्रेमी के साथ भागने के बाद जब मिली पत्नी ताे पति ने शुरु की निगरानी अाैर फिर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 11:12 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद जिले में एक अनाेखा मामला सामने अाया है। यहां कुछ दिन पहले अपने प्रेमी के साथ भागी एक महिला काे उसके पति ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ढूंढ निकाला। इसके बाद उसने अपनी पत्नी की निगरानी करना शुरु कर दिया। 
 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

firing
Dehradun

कैशियर और चपरासी को मारने वाला गार्ड निकला 'साइको किलर', फायरिंग के बाद बोला...

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

फाेन पर प्रेमी बन चाचा ने भतीजी को प्रेमजाल में फसाया फिर बनाया अपनी हवस का शिकार

16 मार्च 2018

accident in greno
Delhi NCR

ट्रक से भिड़कर कचूमर हुई कार, शादी से लौट रहे परिवार के 5 सदस्यों की मौके पर मौत

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

माैसी के साथ दवा लेकर लाैट रही युवती काे बोलेरो ने दी लिफ्ट, फिर चलती गाड़ी में किया गैंगरेप

16 मार्च 2018

firing
Dehradun

जरा सी बात पर दो पक्षों में चल गई गोलियां, खून-खराबे में चार साल के मासूम की मौत, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेम संबंधाें में पत्नी ने की सारे हदें पार अाैर फिर जेवर बेंच, प्रेमी से करा दी पति की हत्या

16 मार्च 2018

More in Crime

सोनीपत लेक्चरर की हत्या
Chandigarh

...तो इसलिए स्टूडेंट ने कॉलेज में घुसकर लेक्चरर को दी मौत, अब हुआ असली खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

युवक की माैत पर राेते परिजन
Kanpur

पानी भरने के लिए जैसे ही सबमर्सिबल पंप चलाया तभी सिर पर पड़ी कुल्हाड़ी अाैर...

15 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बहन के देवर से हुअा प्यार ताे ताेड़ दी सारी हदें, फिर हुअा कुछ एेसा

13 मार्च 2018

murder
Dehradun

प्रेमी से बोली, जब गोली मारो तो मुझे आवाज आनी चाहिए, फिर फोन पर सुनती रही पिता की चीखें

12 मार्च 2018

रेप के आरोपी की पिटाई
Chandigarh

जिस पर लगाया रेप का आरोप, वो सामने दिखा तो ऐसा सिखाया सबक याद रखेगा उम्रभर

15 मार्च 2018

जीजा ने किया साली का कत्ल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सास के साथ मिलकर ससुर की भी हत्या कर चुका है साली का हत्यारोपी जीजा

15 मार्च 2018

यूनियन, यूको और एचडीएफसी बैंक में गैस कटर से काटे एटीएम
Kanpur

शातिर चोरों की 'धूम-3': तीन ATM मशीनों को काटकर लाखों उड़ाए, 7 सिपाही सस्पेंड

15 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पहले ताे फेसबुक पर बनाई महिला के नाम से फेक आईडी अाैर फिर डाल दी ढेराें अश्लील फोटो 

15 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मंदिर जा रही थी किशाेरी, तमंचे के बल पर उठाया दुष्कर्म का वीडियो बनाया अाैर...

15 मार्च 2018

neeraj and ruchi
Delhi NCR

होली की शाम बाथरूम में नग्न अवस्था में मिला पति-पत्नी का शव, देख कर हुए सभी हैरान

11 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ससुर की हत्या में आरोपी महिला ने थाने में किया कुछ एेसा, पुलिस के हाथ-पांव फूले

13 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

जादू दिखाने का लालच देकर मासूम छात्र से कुकर्म

15 मार्च 2018

हुसैन गंज थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
Kanpur

भईया ने मांगे शराब के लिए पैसे, छाेटे भाई ने किया देने से इंकार फिर बहा खून का फव्वारा

15 मार्च 2018

बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
Dehradun

घर पर अकेली 10 साल की बहन को देख हैवान बना भाई, करतूत सुन सदमे में मां

11 मार्च 2018

बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

मां ने जैसे ही खाेला कमरे का दरवाजा, सामने लटक रही थी बेटे की लाश अाैर फिर

14 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मम्मी मैं साेने जा रहा हूं, बाेल..कंबल अाेढ़ कर साेया अाैर फिर कभी नहीं उठा

14 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.