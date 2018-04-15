शहर चुनें

दुष्कर्म कर बनाया वीडियाे फिर बाेला किसी काे बताया ताे फेसबुक पर कर दूंगा वायरल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 07:25 PM IST
रेप पीड़िता
1 of 4
यूपी एक के बाद एक रेप की घटनाअाें से थर्रा गया है। चित्रकूट में हिस्ट्रीशीटर पर दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने वाली बीटीसी की छात्रा को धमकी मिल रही है। आरोपी दुष्कर्म का वीडियो वायरल करने और भाई को जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहा है। 




 
