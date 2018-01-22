बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
प्रेमिका के पिता काे पता चला कि बेटी करती है एमअार से प्यार ताे किया ये हाल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:00 AM IST
मेडिकल रेप्रेजेंटेटिव जहीर अब्बास की हत्या प्रेम प्रसंग में की गई थी। जांच में पता चला है जहीर को उसकी प्रेमिका के पिता ने गोली मारी थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में कथित पत्रकार और एक अन्य को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पकड़े गए लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a6628b64f1c1b91268b5ce2","slug":"medical-representative-killed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092e\u0905\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.