प्रेम‌िका के प‌िता काे पता चला क‌ि बेटी करती है एमअार से प्यार ताे क‌िया ये हाल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:00 AM IST
मेडिकल रेप्रेजेंटेटिव जहीर अब्बास की हत्या प्रेम प्रसंग में की गई थी। जांच में पता चला है जहीर को उसकी प्रेमिका के पिता ने गोली मारी थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में कथित पत्रकार और एक अन्य को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पकड़े गए लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

 
