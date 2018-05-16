शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   man says to women you family in danger

तुम्हारा परिवार संकट में है बाेल कर किया एेसा हाल, कहीं अाप के साथ ना हाे जाए ये हादसा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 01:42 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 4
मंदिर में पूजा करने गई एक महिला से वहां पर मिले युवक ने कहा कि तुम्हारा परिवार संकट में है। किसी अनजान युवक से यह सुनकर महिला परेशान हाे गई। महिला ने अपने परिवार काे संकट से उबारने का उपाय पूछा। इसके बाद जाे कुछ हुअा वाे अाप में से किसी के साथ भी हाे सकता है। इसलिए सावधान रहने की जरूरत है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
crime crime news crime news up up crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

baby
Chandigarh

शर्मनाकः कुछ घंटों की नवजात के साथ बाप ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, मां के उड़ गए होश

16 मई 2018

firing
Chandigarh

शादी में कांग्रेसी नेता की इस हरकत का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, मुसीबत में फंसे

16 मई 2018

ऑनर किलिंग
Chandigarh

Photos: बेटी को प्रेमी के साथ बर्दाश्त न कर पाया बाप और कर डाला घोर 'पाप'

16 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

प्रेमियों के साथ आपत्तिजनक हालत में थी मां, बेटे ने देख लिया, फिर उसके बाद... 

13 मई 2018

rape accused
Delhi NCR

पिता के साथ मिलकर प्रेमी ने किया दुष्कर्म, घोंटा गला फिर प्रेमिका पर चढ़ा दी कार

16 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

छत पर साेते समय पत्नी ने कहा कुछ एेसा कि छत से तालाब में कूद गया पति

15 मई 2018

More in Crime

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

नाना ने किया रिश्तों को शर्मसार, नातिन काे दबाेच करना चाहता था...

16 मई 2018

Sex Racket
Chandigarh

शिवालिक गार्डन में अय्याशी, लड़कियों ने बताया क्यों बेचती थीं जिस्म, खोले कई राज

14 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

प्रेमिका ने प्रेमी को फोन कर बुलाया अपने घर, उसके बाद इस हाल में मिला प्रेमी

10 मई 2018

बैंक अकाउंट
Dehradun

बैंक से पैसे निकलाने गए ग्राहक ने चैक में लिख दिया कुछ ऐसा कि अधिकारियों में मच गया हड़कंप

14 मई 2018

संकिसा में बौद्ध अनुयायियों को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट
Kanpur

विश्व प्रसिद्ध बौद्ध धर्मस्थल पर असलहाधारी बदमाशों का उत्पात, बौद्ध अनुयायियों को बनाया गया बंधक

15 मई 2018

son burn parents
Delhi NCR

मां-बाप को जलाने के लिए बेटा कई दिनों से जमा कर रहा था पेट्रोल, बताया क्यों जिंदा जला डाला

16 मई 2018

बाप ने बेटी पर किया हमला।
Delhi NCR

खून से लथपथ हाथ लेकर बेटी पहुंची थाने, बाप पर लगाया ऐसा आरोप पुलिस भी हुई दंग

14 मई 2018

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता
Kanpur

रेप अाैर मेरे पिता की हत्या के लिए BJP विधायक काे मिले माैत की सजा- उन्नाव रेप कांड पीड़िता

11 मई 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गर्लफ्रेंड ने वीडियो कॉल पर पूछा मेरे लिए क्या-क्या कर सकते हो, युवक ने उठा लिया खतरनाक कदम

16 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चरित्रहीनता का आरोप लगाने वाले पति को पत्नी ने दी सबसे 'भयानक सजा', पूरे गांव में सनसनी

10 मई 2018

Police arrested four romanian people for ATM Robbery in delhi
Delhi NCR

रोमानिया से आकर यहां फिल्मी अंदाज में करते थे चोरी, ATM से ऐसे उड़ा लेते थे रुपए

12 मई 2018

man murdered through conspiracy of honey trap in Delhi
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग बहन के जरिए हनीट्रैप बिछाकर किया मर्डर, पहले गला काटा फिर ऐसे लगा दी आग

12 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मोबाइल लुटेरों का नया स्टाइल जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, जरा संभलकर करें रेल यात्रा

10 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

छात्रा को डरा धमका कर टीचर करता था अश्लील हरकतें 

10 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

एसएसपी आवास के पास लाउंज में आए युवकों ने की ये शर्मनाक हरकत

11 मई 2018

gulshan kumar birthday: Know all about cassette king Gulshan Kumar and his murder story
National

जूस की दुकान से शुरू हुआ था 'कैसेट किंग' गुलशन कुमार का सफर, जानें कैसे हुई थी हत्या...

5 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.