शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Coronavirus: Just before the arrival of Barat, the symptoms of corona appeared in the father

बरात आने से ठीक पहले पिता में दिखे कोरोना के लक्षण, बेटी ने आंसुओं में भींगकर काटी रातें, रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव तो किया कन्यादान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 10:40 PM IST
दूल्हा दुल्हन को आशीर्वाद देते वधू के पिता
1 of 6
दूल्हा दुल्हन को आशीर्वाद देते वधू के पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कन्नौज के छिबरामऊ में मोहल्ला कटरा में कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच सौ शैय्या अस्पताल में क्वारंटीन हुए पिता की कोरोना रिपोर्ट जब निगेटिव आई, इसके बाद उन्होेंने अपनी बेटी का कन्यादान किया। शादी का कार्यक्रम बेहद शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हुआ। नगर के मोहल्ला कटरा निवासी व सिलाई का काम करने वाले रामलड़ैते जाटव की बेटी रचना की शादी मैनपुरी जनपद के बरियालपुर निवासी देवेंद्र सिंह के बेटे अमन संग तय हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, CTET, Bank और अन्य परीक्षाओं के मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi up news in hindi coronavirus corona positive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय।
Gorakhpur

रामगढ़ताल से सटे इस पार्क की खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा रही है लैंडस्केपिंग, यहां मौजूद है भगवान बुद्ध की धरोहरें

7 जून 2020

ताजमहल (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Agra

अनलॉक-वनः नहीं खुलेंगे ताजमहल और मंदिर-मस्जिद, 372 साल बाद हुआ ऐसा, डीएम ने दिए निर्देश

7 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
सोनू सूद
Auraiya

सोनू सूद बोले, इतना अच्छा गाओगे तो मैं आपको घर से उठाके मुंबई ले आऊंगा, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

7 जून 2020

Revenue Inspector on Jolly Grant Airport became Sonu sood for migrant Labourers
Dehradun

मजदूरों के लिए 'सोनू सूद' बने राजस्व निरीक्षक, किया ऐसा काम कि हर जगह हो रही तारीफ

7 जून 2020

कोर्ट-कचहरी के मामले व कर्ज से मुक्ति हेतु कालीघाटी मंदिर कोलकाता में कराएं महाकाली का अनुष्ठान
Puja

कोर्ट-कचहरी के मामले व कर्ज से मुक्ति हेतु कालीघाटी मंदिर कोलकाता में कराएं महाकाली का अनुष्ठान
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

वृंदावन में बांकेबिहारीजी के दर्शन से वंचित रहेंगे कृष्णभक्त, खुलेगा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान

7 जून 2020

अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला
Kanpur

यूपी: अस्पताल में नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर, फर्श पर महिला को प्रसव, नवजात की मौत, एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर बाइक से लाया था पति

7 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शिक्षिका से जानकारी लेते विभागीय अधिकारी
Agra

यूपीः 25 जिलों में नौकरी करने वाली शिक्षिका 'अनामिका' की हकीकत खोलेगी एसटीएफ!

7 जून 2020

सेंट जॉन चर्च।
Gorakhpur

झोपड़ी से शुरू होकर अब शहर की शान बन चुका है सेंट जॉन चर्च, 197 साल पुराना है इसका इतिहास

7 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
वसीम का फर्जी आधार कार्ड
Meerut

लव जिहाद में फंसाया... फिर युवती से दो साल तक दुष्कर्म, फर्जी आईडी से अस्पताल में नौकरी करता रहा वसीम

7 जून 2020

लद्दाख
Jammu

‘चरवाहों की आड़ लेकर आगे बढ़ रहा चीन’, लद्दाख के लोगों ने खोला 'ड्रैगन' का काला चिट्ठा

7 जून 2020

कोर्ट-कचहरी के मामले व कर्ज से मुक्ति हेतु कालीघाटी मंदिर कोलकाता में कराएं महाकाली का अनुष्ठान
Puja

कोर्ट-कचहरी के मामले व कर्ज से मुक्ति हेतु कालीघाटी मंदिर कोलकाता में कराएं महाकाली का अनुष्ठान
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur weather: आसमान से दिनभर गिरीं फुहारें, रिमझिम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

7 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में श्रीनगर जैसा हुआ सुहाना मौसम, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का अद्भुत नजारा

7 जून 2020

gorakhpur taramandal
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में है ग्रहों और नक्षत्रों का एक अद्भुत संसार, जहां आकर रोमांचित हो जाते हैं लोग

7 जून 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर का स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन से है गहरा नाता, शिवलिंग तोड़ने वाले अंग्रेजों के घोड़ों की ऐसे हो जाती थी मौत

7 जून 2020

Sonu Sood Wants To come Uttarakhand for go badrinath kedarnath and eat kandali saag
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने दिया उत्तराखंड आने का न्यौता तो सोनू सूद ने जताई इन दो जगह जाने की इच्छा

7 जून 2020

एक-दूजे के हुए दूल्हा-दुल्हन
Meerut

अनोखी शादी: चर्चा का विषय बनी तीन फुट के दूल्हा-दुल्हन की जोड़ी, लॉकडाउन में हुआ निकाह, तस्वीरें

7 जून 2020

पिता और भाई की हत्या के बारे में बताती गुड़िया
Moradabad

गुड़िया की कहानी, उसी की जुबानी, 'अस्पताल में मेरे भाई की लाश पड़ी है, पिता भी मर गए.... आप मेरे साथ चलिए'

7 जून 2020

घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश नाकाम
Jammu

जब जान बचाकर भागे आतंकी, छोड़ गए पाकिस्तान की घिनौनी हरकतों के सबूत, देखें तस्वीरें

7 जून 2020

आरोपी शिक्षिका
Agra

साल में एक करोड़ कमाने वाली शिक्षिका 'अनामिका' के नाम को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

7 जून 2020

Sonu Sood Helped uttarakhand Two migrants youth stuck in mumbai, send them by flight
Dehradun

ढाई महीने से मुंबई में फंसे दीपक और ललित के लिए फरिश्ता बने सोनू सूद, उत्तराखंड पहुंच बताई आपबीती

7 जून 2020

शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
Meerut

यूपी के इस जिले से हुआ अनामिका शुक्ला के फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा, फिर सामने आए 25 शहरों के नाम

7 जून 2020

गुलजार और बेटी आलिया
Dehradun

बाप-बेटी को जहरीले सांपों से खेलने का शौक, आंखों में आंखे डाल कर देते हैं मदहोश, तस्वीरें...

7 जून 2020

दूल्हा दुल्हन को आशीर्वाद देते वधू के पिता
दूल्हा दुल्हन को आशीर्वाद देते वधू के पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
शादी में शामिल हुए कुछ ही लोग
शादी में शामिल हुए कुछ ही लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
पूरे रीति रिवाज के साथ हुई शादी
पूरे रीति रिवाज के साथ हुई शादी - फोटो : amar ujala
वर पक्ष से शादी में आए पांच लोग
वर पक्ष से शादी में आए पांच लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
दूल्हा ने बताया लॉकडाउन ने तोड़ दिए धूमधाम से शादी के सपने
दूल्हा ने बताया लॉकडाउन ने तोड़ दिए धूमधाम से शादी के सपने - फोटो : amar ujala
साधारण तरीके से हुआ विवाह
साधारण तरीके से हुआ विवाह - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited