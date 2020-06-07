बरात आने से ठीक पहले पिता में दिखे कोरोना के लक्षण, बेटी ने आंसुओं में भींगकर काटी रातें, रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव तो किया कन्यादान

{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूल्हा दुल्हन को आशीर्वाद देते वधू के पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी में शामिल हुए कुछ ही लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूरे रीति रिवाज के साथ हुई शादी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वर पक्ष से शादी में आए पांच लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूल्हा ने बताया लॉकडाउन ने तोड़ दिए धूमधाम से शादी के सपने
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5edd16fb45586267935c279a","slug":"coronavirus-just-before-the-arrival-of-barat-the-symptoms-of-corona-appeared-in-the-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0902\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साधारण तरीके से हुआ विवाह
- फोटो : amar ujala