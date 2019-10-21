शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Congress candidate Karishma made serious allegations against BJP workers

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं महिलाओं को नाेचा और पीटा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 02:26 PM IST
पोलिंग बूथ में घुसने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर की पुलिस से हुई झड़प
1 of 5
पोलिंग बूथ में घुसने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर की पुलिस से हुई झड़प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर की गोविंद नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं में तीखी झड़प हो गई। जिसके बाद सैकड़ों की संख्या में कांग्रेसी पोलिंग बूथ पहुंच गए। इस दौरान कांग्रेस और भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच हाथपाई भी हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
govind nagar election election in kanpur voting in kanpur 2019 hindi news by election by election in up 2019 by election in up news by election in up seats
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दीपावली के लिए खरीदारी
Lucknow

लखनऊः दीपावली के लिए सज गए बाजार, यूज एंड सेव रंगोली समेत ये चीजें हैं खास

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

धनतेरस 25 को, शुरू होगा दीपोत्सव का उल्लास, यहां देखें- पूजन और खरीदारी के उत्तम मुहूर्त

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
वोटिंग शुरू।
Varanasi

घोसी उपचुनाव: 1 बजे तक हुआ 33 फीसदी मतदान, 11 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत लगी दांव पर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विधवा माताएं
Agra

अहोई अष्टमी: जिन बेटों ने नाता तोड़ा, उनकी दीर्घायु के लिए 'तप' कर रहीं विधवा माताएं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
तस्वीर में आरोपी पत्नी और प्रेमी बाएं से दाएं और इनसेट में मृतक पति
Delhi NCR

पत्नी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति को दी ऐसी खौफनाक मौत, परिवार हुआ तबाह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

अधिवक्ता हत्याकांड
Meerut

अधिवक्ता हत्याकांड: लखनऊ तक गूंजा मामला, हत्यारोपी नासिर समेत तीन पर 10-10 हजार का इनाम घोषित

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: फुटेज में दिखी महिला को लेकर सामने आया सबसे बड़ा सच, पुलिस भी हैरान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, कातिलों ने Google ही नहीं Facebook को बनाया ऐसे हथियार?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

ड्राइवर बहार सिंह 70 फीट गहरे कुएं में गिरा
Lucknow

रायबरेलीः भागते समय 70 फीट गहरे कुंए में गिरा ड्राइवर, निकालने के लिए तीन घंटे चला अभियान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बना रहा पाकिस्तान
Jammu

दुनिया के सामने झूठ परोसने वाले पाक की पोल खोल रहीं ये तस्वीरें, धमाकों से सिहर उठते हैं मासूम

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: खुफिया एजेंसियों की सबसे बड़ी चूक, आईएसआईएस की धमकी के बाद नहीं दिया ध्यान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Bareilly

कमलेश हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, कातिलों ने इस शहर में बिताई थी रात, मौलाना ने की मदद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान जारी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कहीं वीवीपैट हुई खराब तो कहीं ईवीएम ने दिया धोखा, आधी-अधूरी व्यवस्थाओं के बीच मतदान जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो
Agra

दो भाइयों के लिए 'काल' बनकर आए ससुराल वाले, उजाड़ दी अपनी ही बहनों की 'दुनिया'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

हर्षिता केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल की आईआईटियन बेटी ने ली पांच माह की छुट्टी, इस खास अंदाज में कर रहीं चुनाव प्रचार

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल
Delhi NCR

मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर को लेकर सामने आया खौफनाक सच, पढ़ें क्या सोचता था एलन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रेन के नीचे होकर निकलने पर मजबूर स्कूली बच्चे
Agra

'जान खतरे' में डालकर पढ़ने जा रहे नौनिहाल, हर रोज लड़ते हैं 'जंग', जानिये क्या है वजह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

केदारनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
Dehradun

दर्दनाक हादसा: पलक झपकते ही काल के मुंह में समा गई आठ जिंदगियां, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बिल्डर बलवंत सिंह(फाइल फोटो) ।
Varanasi

पार्टनर के घर दावत खाने गए पूर्व डीआईजी के बिल्डर बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

21 अक्टूबर 2019

atul maheshwari scholarship exam prayagraj
Prayagraj

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षाः अरमानों को लगे पंख, परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हजारों छात्र-छात्राएं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान केंद्रों में रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियां हुईं रवाना
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: मानिकपुर विधानसभा सीट पर तीन लाख से अधिक वोटर आज करेंगे नौ प्रत्याशियाें के भाग्य का फैसला

21 अक्टूबर 2019

पोलिंग बूथ में घुसने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर की पुलिस से हुई झड़प
पोलिंग बूथ में घुसने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर की पुलिस से हुई झड़प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

POK में आतंकी कैंपों पर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक का बयान, कहा- पाक नहीं माना तो कर देंगे बर्बाद

भारतीय सेना द्वारा गुलाम कश्मीर(POK) में आतंकी ठिकाने को तोप से निशाना बनाने और उसे नष्ट करने को लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यकपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने बड़ा बयान दिया। देखिए क्या कहा सत्यपाल मलिक ने।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव 1:38

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: 89 केंद्रों पर मतगणना जारी, 35600 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य दाव पर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:04

आमिर खान, माधुरी दीक्षित समेत कई सितारों ने दिया वोट बोले, जरूर करें मतदान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:40

अतरंगी मिजाज से फिर रणवीर ने लूटी महफिल, स्टेज पर ही उछल-उछल कर नाचने लगे एक्टर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:46

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला वोट, कहा- संघ को पिछले 90 सालों से बनाया गया निशाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited