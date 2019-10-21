कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं महिलाओं को नाेचा और पीटा

{"_id":"5dad65598ebc3e0140319d7d","slug":"congress-candidate-karishma-made-serious-allegations-against-bjp-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093e\u0947\u091a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोलिंग बूथ में घुसने पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर की पुलिस से हुई झड़प
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी करिश्मा ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला