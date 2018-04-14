शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   CNG will be made from vegetable and fruit

सब्जी और फलोें से बनेगी CNG, सड़क की सफाई के लिए कुवैत की कंपनी को बुलाया

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 09:38 AM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
इंदौर की तर्ज पर कानपुर शहर में सब्जी, फलों से सीएनजी बनेगी। वहां से लौटे नगर आयुक्त ने इसके लिए चकरपुर मंडी और नौबस्ता गल्ला मंडी में प्लांट लगाने पर विचार शुरू कर दिया है। नाइट स्वीपिंग के लिए वहां काम कर रही कुवैत की कंपनी को बुलाया जा रहा है। कटे बालों से भी लिक्विड कंपोस्ट बनाया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
cng vegetable fruit kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

happy man
Dehradun

क्या Post Office में शुरू हो रही इस नई सुविधा के बारे में जानते हैं आप, गजब के फायदे मिलेंगे...

15 अप्रैल 2018

परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

FB पर सिंगर परमीश वर्मा ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट, मां पर लिखी बात भावुक कर देगी

15 अप्रैल 2018

kathua
Jammu

कठुआ रेप कांडः ग्राउंड जीरो से आई ये 10 तस्वीरें, जहां चला था दरिंदगी का घिनौना खेल

14 अप्रैल 2018

punam yadav
Varanasi

गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट पूनम यादव पर हमला, पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस में बैठाकर बचाया, गोल्डन गर्ल की छलकी आंखे

15 अप्रैल 2018

punam yadav
Varanasi

गोल्डन गर्ल पूनम यादव का एक दिन पहले फूलों से स्वागत, अगले दिन ईंट-पत्थर से हुआ हमला

15 अप्रैल 2018

अजब-गजब खबरों का पिटारा बना उन्नाव
Kanpur

‘अजगर’, ‘खजाना’, 150 लाशों समेत 'अजब-गजब खबरों का पिटारा' है UP का यह जिला

14 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगरः कांग्रेस से लेकर 'अबतक' के सियासी सफर के किस्से

15 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल यूजर्स
Chandigarh

JIO यूजर हैं, इंटरनेट की स्पीड तेज चाहिए तो ये 4 तरीके अपनाएं, दौड़ने लगेगा

14 अप्रैल 2018

fire in kohat enclave
Delhi NCR

PICS: बिजली के मीटर से लगी ऐसी आग उजड़ गया एक साथ पूरा परिवार, सीढ़ियों पर मिलीं 4 लाशें

14 अप्रैल 2018

जनसभा में पहुंची महिला से पुलिस की भिड़ंत।
Kanpur

MLA कुलदीप का मामला शांत नहीं हुआ अब एक और BJP विधायक पर लगे आरोप

14 अप्रैल 2018

money
Dehradun

LIC की यह पॉलिसी बना देगी मालामाल, बस इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें...

14 अप्रैल 2018

nurpur school bus accident, there is a atmosphere of mourning in six village kangra
Shimla

एक ही पंचायत से उठीं 22 बच्चों की अर्थियां, छोटा पड़ गया श्मशानघाट

11 अप्रैल 2018

इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव
Chandigarh

Pics: जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार...इसी कुंए में फेंके गए थे सैकड़ों शव, देखिए

14 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल यूजर
Chandigarh

JIO का सिम ले चुके हैं या लेने वाले हैं तो देखिए, आपको होंगे ये 5 बड़े फायदे

14 अप्रैल 2018

Jio
Dehradun

रिलायंस JIO का सिम यूज करते हैं तो आपको मिलेंगे ये खास तोहफे

14 अप्रैल 2018

modi
Delhi NCR

आखिर कौन है ये महिला जिसके सामने PM मोदी भी झुका रहे हैं सिर

12 अप्रैल 2018

rape
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः छात्रा का गैंगरेप कर बनाई वीडियो और वीडियो के जरिए कर डाला ये घिनौना काम

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सूर्य का मेष राशि में प्रवेश, इन राशियों के जातक रखें ध्यान बीमारियां दे सकती हैं दस्तक

15 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

अपनी सरकार के 1 साल के कार्यकाल को लेकर CM योगी ने कही ये 'अजीब सी बात'

14 अप्रैल 2018

sugarcane
Chandigarh

10 रुपये का गन्ने का जूस प्यास तो बुझाता है, पर देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

14 अप्रैल 2018

couple
Chandigarh

पति-पत्नी के संबंधों पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला, झटका देगा और खुशी भी

14 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati speaks on ambedkar birth anniversary.
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव में मोदी सरकार से छुटकारा पाना सबसे बड़ा कर्तव्य : मायावती

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.