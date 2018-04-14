बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सब्जी और फलोें से बनेगी CNG, सड़क की सफाई के लिए कुवैत की कंपनी को बुलाया
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 09:38 AM IST
इंदौर की तर्ज पर कानपुर शहर में सब्जी, फलों से सीएनजी बनेगी। वहां से लौटे नगर आयुक्त ने इसके लिए चकरपुर मंडी और नौबस्ता गल्ला मंडी में प्लांट लगाने पर विचार शुरू कर दिया है। नाइट स्वीपिंग के लिए वहां काम कर रही कुवैत की कंपनी को बुलाया जा रहा है। कटे बालों से भी लिक्विड कंपोस्ट बनाया जाएगा।
