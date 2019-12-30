हेलीकॉप्टर पर बैठने वाले थे सीएम योगी, अचानक मुड़े और अधिकारियाें पर बिफर पड़े, क्यों कहा जल्द आऊंगा

{"_id":"5e0a0c648ebc3e87f93a010b","slug":"cm-yogi-who-going-to-sit-on-helicopter-suddenly-turned-and-said-to-officials-i-will-coming-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0906\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर लेते सीएम योगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगी आदित्यनाथ चित्रकूट में गरजे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला