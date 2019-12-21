शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   citizenship amendment act, fir lodged against twenty thousand people in violence in kanpur

कानपुर: बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात हैं 10000 सुरक्षाकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 01:22 PM IST
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
1 of 6
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हुई हिंसा में अलग-अलग थानों में कुल 15 रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई हैं। इसमें 20000 अज्ञात उपद्रवियों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। आरोपियों पर बलवा, लूट, हत्या का प्रयास, सेवन सीएलए समत अन्य संगीन धाराएं लगाई गई हैं। आरोपियों की शिनाख्त की कोशिश भी जारी है। उपद्रवियों पर रासुका लगेगा और उनकी संपत्ति जब्त करने की भी कार्रवाई होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kanpur city crime citizenship amendment act caa protest in kanpur violence in kanpur citizenship amendment bill 2019 fir in kanpur violence नागरिकता संशोधन कानून नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2019 citizenship amendment bill
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Story of Devi Baglamukhi Temple in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

इस देवी के मंदिर में मिलता है मन वांछित फल, इंदिरा गांधी समेत ये नामी हस्तियां भी आ चुकी हैं यहां

21 दिसंबर 2019

police
Gorakhpur

जिस जगह पर हुई थी हिंसा, आज दिखा अनोखा नजारा, लोगों ने दिए फूल-पुलिस बोली कबूल

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
पथराव करते बच्चे
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल ने खड़े किए सवाल, आखिर क्यों लिया मासूमों का सहारा, चौंकाने वाली हैं ये तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2019

बहराइच में सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

बहराइचः नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन, लाठीचार्ज, अघोषित कर्फ्यू का रहा माहौल, तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Dense fog engulfs delhi ncr 46 flights diverted midnight aqi in worse condition may worse further
Delhi NCR

घने कोहरे से दिल्ली की 46 उड़ानें डायवर्ट, वायु गुणवत्ता खराब होने के आसार, आज हो सकती है बारिश

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बड़ी मस्जिद के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में जुटी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर नहीं, यहां था हिंसा का अंदेशा तो फोर्स भेजी, कैसे फेल हुआ योगी सरकार का सूचना तंत्र?

21 दिसंबर 2019

भीड़ मे फहराए काले झंडे
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: बच्चों को ढाल बनाकर पुलिस पर पथराव, तिरंगा छोड़ भीड़ ने फहराया काला झंडा

21 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

21 दिसंबर 2019

मौलवीगंज में प्रदर्शन के दौरान तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Lucknow

लखनऊ में शांति, मौलवीगंज में बिगड़ा माहौल, छिटपुट प्रदर्शन पथराव के बाद पुलिस ने काबू किए हालात

21 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

देश को झकझोर देने वाला पुलवामा हमला, नौ महीने बाद सामने आए कई अहम तथ्य

21 दिसंबर 2019

फिरोजाबाद बवाल की तस्वीरें
Agra

'नागरिकता' पर विरोध की आग में जल उठा फिरोजाबाद, तीन युवकों की मौत, 70 पुलिसकर्मी घायल

21 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest in haldwani huge rush of protester
Dehradun

CAA Protest: हल्द्वानी में प्रदर्शन के लिए जुटी भारी भीड़, हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग

21 दिसंबर 2019

सड़क पर जलती बाइक
Agra

पुलिस की अधूरी तैयारी, कांच नगरी पर पड़ी भारी, तस्वीरों में देखें विरोध की आग में जले शहर का हाल

21 दिसंबर 2019

बवाल में फंसे थे 30 रंगरूटों सहित आरएएफ के दो जवान
Meerut

आपबीती! मां आज जिंदगी का शायद आखिरी दिन...मौत को सामने देख रो पड़े थे जवान,मंजर था खौफनाक

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर में भड़की हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर में 12 को लगी गोली, एक की मौत, दो सीओ समेत 31 घायल, पुलिस पर तेजाब-हथगोलों से हमला

21 दिसंबर 2019

कचहरी सीरियल ब्लास्ट
Lucknow

आतंकी की पिटाई का बदला था कचहरी सीरियल ब्लास्ट, मोहम्मद आरिफ ने खोले थे राज

21 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव कांड: कोर्ट ने कहा-कुलदीप सेंगर लोक सेवक था, उसने विश्वासघात किया, इसलिए सजा में कोई...

21 दिसंबर 2019

बजरडीहा के फारूकी नगर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में जुलूस निकाल रहे लोगों को पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया
Varanasi

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून: पथराव कर फैलाई अफवाह, लाठीचार्ज के बाद मची भगदड़, बनारस में एक की मौत

21 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दिल्ली के लिए 21 से चलेंगी स्पेशल ट्रेनें, प्लेटफॉर्म हुए तय

21 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

21 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

विधायक सेंगर की हर सत्ता में लहलहाई सियासत की ‘फसल’, भाजपा नहीं बसपा-सपा शासन में खूब काटी मलाई

21 दिसंबर 2019

बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट
बवाल में 20000 से ज्यादा लोगों पर रिपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बिहार बंद के दौरान आरजेडी कार्यकर्ताओं ने तोड़े गाड़ियों के शीशे, जगह-जगह की तोड़फोड़

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में बिहार में भी प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। बिहार बंद के दौरान आरजेडी कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर बवाल काटा। सड़क पर उतरकर गाड़ियों के शीशे फोड़ते नजर आए।

21 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:29

नागरिकता संशोधन एक्ट के विरोध में जला उत्तर प्रदेश, हिंसक प्रदर्शनों में 13 की मौत

21 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:57

CAA विरोध प्रदर्शन: पुलिस हिरासत में भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर

21 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदर्शन 1:56

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर किया गया पथराव

20 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:14

21 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

20 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited