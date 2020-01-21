शहर चुनें

सीएए का विरोध: धरने पर बैठी थीं महिलाएं, रात में अचानक आए हजारों समर्थक, पुलिस ने पटकी लाठियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 07:49 AM IST
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
1 of 5
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में सीएए (नागरिकता संशोधन कानून) के विरोध में शहर की मुस्लिम महिलाएं दोपहर को पुराना अस्पताल गेट पर धरने पर बैठ गईं। रात करीब दस बजे उनके समर्थन में हजारों की संख्या में भीड़ अचानक से जुट गई। जाम लगने और स्थिति को काबू करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठियां पटकनी पड़ीं।

 
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हजारों की भीड़ एकत्र होने पर पुलिस को पटकनी पड़ी लाठियां
हजारों की भीड़ एकत्र होने पर पुलिस को पटकनी पड़ी लाठियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं तक पुलिस को जाने से रोकने के लिए खड़े लोग
महिलाओं तक पुलिस को जाने से रोकने के लिए खड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ को हटाने के लिए पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी
भीड़ को हटाने के लिए पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
