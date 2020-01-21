सीएए का विरोध: धरने पर बैठी थीं महिलाएं, रात में अचानक आए हजारों समर्थक, पुलिस ने पटकी लाठियां

{"_id":"5e2740128ebc3e4b3375748c","slug":"caa-protest-women-were-sitting-on-dharna-thousands-of-supporters-came-suddenly-at-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927: \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हजारों की भीड़ एकत्र होने पर पुलिस को पटकनी पड़ी लाठियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं तक पुलिस को जाने से रोकने के लिए खड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ को हटाने के लिए पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला