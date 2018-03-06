शहर चुनें

'नन्दी की लीला गाथा' सुन सपा-बसपा में खलबली, जानिए ऐसा क्या बोल गए योगी के मंत्री

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 12:13 AM IST
BJP minister Nand Gopal statement about Mayawati and akhilesh yadav
1 of 4

सपा अाैर बसपा के गठबंधन की खबराें के बीच सीएम याेगी के एक मंत्री के बयान ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी अाैर समाजवादी पार्टी के खेमे में खलबली मचा दी है। भाजपा के मंत्री ने एक चुनावी जनसभा के दाैरान मुलायम सिंह यादव से लेकर मायावती के खिलाफ खूब जहर उगला । 

 

 

akhilesh yadav samajwadi party

