bitch feeding milk to Goat children
PHOTOS: "कुतिया की ममता", देखिये बकरी के बच्चों को कैसे पिलाती है अपना दूध

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 09:30 PM IST
”हालातों के आगे जब साथ न जुबाँ होती है,पहचान लेती है खामाेशी में हर दर्द काे वो सिर्फ माँ” होती है। जब बच्चा भूख से ‌ब‌िलखता है ताे मां काे पता हाेता है क‌ि उसका बच्चा भूखा है। इंसान हाे या जानवर मां के अागे ताे खुद भगवान की भी नहीं चलती है। हम अापकाे एक एेसी कुत‌िया से म‌िलवाने जा रहे हैं जाे भूखे बकरी के बच्चाें का दर्द नहीं देख पाई। उसकी ममता ने बकरी के बच्चाें की भूख म‌िटा दी। 


 
