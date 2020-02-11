शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Banda: soldier martyr in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

नक्सलियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुआ बांदा का लाल, गांव पहुंचा पार्थिव शरीर, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 08:30 PM IST
शहीद विकास कुमार की फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
शहीद विकास कुमार की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो दिन पहले छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में सर्च आपरेशन के दौरान नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए बांदा के सीआरपीएफ जवान विकास कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर मंगलवार को पैतृक गांव लामा देर शाम लाया गया। गांव के लाल को गंवा देने का गम हर बाशिंदे पर साफ नजर आया। अंतिम संस्कार बुधवार को यहीं पैतृक गांव में होगा। इस गांव के रतींद्रशरण स्नातक किसान थे।



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
soldier chhattisgarh war naxalism naxal attack banda news banda news in hindi up news up news in hindi today amar ujala hindi samachar crpf crpf jawan soldier died
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल में कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान
Agra

ताजमहल में कार्तिक और सारा: मनमोह लेंगी 'लव आज कल' के सितारों की ये तस्वीरें

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP Arvind Kejriwal Sister ranjana gupta interview
Dehradun

Delhi Election 2020: नहीं रहा अरविंद केजरीवाल की बहन की खुशी का ठिकाना, बोलीं - ‘थैंक्स दिल्ली’

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Ayodhya railway station will be renovate.
Lucknow

104 करोड़ से भव्य बनेगा अयोध्या का रेलवे स्टेशन, दिखेगी राममंदिर की झलक

11 फरवरी 2020

UP DGP and Police commissioner visit to watch alertness of policemen in Lucknow.
Lucknow

सुबह चार बजे मुस्तैदी जांचने निकले डीजीपी व पुलिस कमिश्नर, सोता मिला सिपाही तो करा दी पिट्ठू दौड़

11 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

बच्चों को बंधक बनाने वाले सुभाष की पत्नी रूबी को गांव वालों ने पीटकर मारा था, जांच में आया ये मोड़

11 फरवरी 2020

रमणरेती आश्रम पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Agra

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्टः संतों की शरण में 'सरकार', नाराजगी दूर करने का प्रयास

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे LIVE: कौन जीता-कौन हारा, कौन आगे-कौन पीछे, यहां पूरा अपडेट

11 फरवरी 2020

टंकी पर चढ़े पति पत्नी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: पानी की टंकी पर पार्षद पत्नी के साथ चढ़ा पति, पुलिस के सामने चार घंटे चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा

11 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

कानपुर में सीएए का विरोध, 64 घंटे से धरने पर बैठी सैकड़ों महिलाएं, चारो ओर फोर्स तैनात

11 फरवरी 2020

देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
Gorakhpur

पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की पुण्यतिथि पर गोष्ठी, डीडीयू में खो खो प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

11 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
गोरखपुर AIIMS
Gorakhpur

AIIMS: एक माह में शुरू होगी सर्जरी सेवा, मरीजों के परिजनों को मिलेगी ये खास सुविधा

11 फरवरी 2020

Aam Admi Party workers celebrate victory in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की जीत से जश्न में डूबे आप कार्यकर्ता, बोले- हिंदू-मुस्लिम हारा, विकास जीता, तस्वीरें

11 फरवरी 2020

govt job himachal: 1578 posts will be filled up in iph department, notification issued
Himachal Pradesh

इस विभाग में खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 1578 पद, अधिसूचना जारी

11 फरवरी 2020

एलओसी
Jammu

सीमा पर तनावपूर्ण स्थिति, घुसपैठ की फिराक में आतंकी, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां चौकन्नी

11 फरवरी 2020

काशी विश्वनाथ का अलौकिक श्रृंगार
Varanasi

राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पहुंची बाबा दरबार, दर्शन-पूजन के बाद देखा निर्माणाधीन विश्वनाथ धाम

11 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

Defence expo: यादगार पल देने वाले रक्षा उपकरणों की विदाई शुरू, रात में ही वापस ले जाने की ये है वजह

11 फरवरी 2020

विकास और नंदनी की शादी की तस्वीर
Banda

शादी की सालगिरह से पहले उजड़ गया मांग का सिंदूर, शहीद बेटे की बहू संग ये तस्वीर देख रोई हर आंख

11 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार की बैठक के बाद सीमा की जांच करते एसएसबी जवान।
Gorakhpur

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर एनएसए अजीत डोभाल की नजर, एसएसबी जवानों को दिया गया है खास निर्देश

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP Arvind Kejriwal Sister celebrating Brother Winning Photos
Dehradun

दिल्ली में प्रचंड जीत पर केजरीवाल की बहन ने हरिद्वार में मनाया जश्न, भाई के लिए कही ये बात, तस्वीरें...

11 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन, पुलिस अलर्ट
Kanpur

सीएए विरोध: पुलिस का दावा, आपसी राजनीति से प्रदर्शन को मिली हवा

11 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

सीएए का विरोध: फेसबुक पर भड़काकर प्रदर्शन के लिए जुटा रहे भीड़, साइबर सेल की टीम कर रही निगरानी

11 फरवरी 2020

shahi shadi
Meerut

जब शादी के मंडप में बिफरी दुल्हनें, स्टेज पर तोड़ी वरमाला, तो किसी ने दूल्हे की हरकत देख लौटाई बरात

11 फरवरी 2020

शहीद विकास कुमार की फाइल फोटो
शहीद विकास कुमार की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
शहीद के घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुनील के शहीद होने के बाद बदहवास मां और पत्नी
सुनील के शहीद होने के बाद बदहवास मां और पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां का रो रोकर बुरा हाल
मां का रो रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी
एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Delhi Election Results 2020: दिल्ली में अबकी बार फिर से केजरीवाल सरकार

दिल्ली ने अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। अबकी बार फिर से केजरीवाल। झाड़ू ऐसी चली की विरोधी चारो खाने चीत हो गए। देखिए रिपोर्ट

11 फरवरी 2020

आप जश्न 1:04

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे 2020 : आप के कार्यकर्ता मना रहे जश्न, ये हो सकती है 'आप' की वापसी की वजह

11 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल 3:03

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 : अरविंद केजरीवाल ऐसे गुनगुनाते हैं कामयाबी के गीत

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली कांग्रेस 1:28

नतीजों से पहले कांग्रेस नेता ने स्वीकारी हार, पूर्व विधायक विजय सिंह बोले- जनता से सरोकार जरूरी

11 फरवरी 2020

राघव चड्ढा 1:01

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 परिणाम : राजेन्द्र नगर सीट से जीत की खुशी में झूमे आप नेता राघव चड्ढा

11 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited