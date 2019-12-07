शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Attempts to stop Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, police took action on Congressmen

उन्नाव कांड: सांसद साक्षी महाराज पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे, सपा-कांग्रेस ने दिखाए काले झंडे, लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 06:14 PM IST
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
1 of 5
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में पीड़िता की मौत के बाद से लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। शनिवार सुबह से ही पीड़िता के परिजनों से मिलने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। परिवार को सांत्वना देने कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रियंका गांधी भी पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
kabtaknirbhaya sexual assault unnao news sexual assault cases हैदराबाद कांड हैदराबाद केस कबतकनिर्भया incident in hyderabad crime against women up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ravi kishan
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

7 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेताओं और पुलिस के बीच झड़प
Lucknow

उन्नाव: लखनऊ में विरोध प्रदर्शन, जब पुलिस ने दौड़ाया तो कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड के अजय सिंह बिष्ट कैसे बने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ? जानिए इनसे जुड़े रोचक किस्से

7 दिसंबर 2019

delhi man stab wife daughter in law know about pragya was dear to her mother in law left job for her
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शक में जिस बहू का ससुर ने किया खून वह थी सास की लाडली, देखभाल के लिए छोड़ी नौकरी

7 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
धरने पर बैठे सपा नेता
Agra

उन्नाव कांड को लेकर मचा सियासी बवाल, जिला मुख्यालयों पर सपा नेताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

7 दिसंबर 2019

IMA POP 2019: india army get 306 new officer celebration photos
Dehradun

भारतीय सेना को मिली 306 जांबाजों की फौज, नहीं रहा इन युवा अफसरों की खुशी का ठिकाना, तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर के युवा वैज्ञानिक शिवम पांडेय ने अपने फार्मूले को पेटेंट करा लिया है।
Gorakhpur

सिर्फ 20 रुपये में कचरे से कच्चा पेट्रोल बनाएगा ये युवा वैज्ञानिक, बनाने की विधि भी देखिए

7 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रजा मुराद
Jammu

अभिनेता रजा मुराद बोले- दरिंदों के एनकाउंटर से मिला सुकून, तेलंगाना पुलिस को बधाई

7 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
विज्ञापन
अशोक गोयल अपनी ग्रीन कार के साथ
Meerut

प्रदूषण के बिगड़ते हालातों के बीच ग्रीन कार से पर्यावरण बचाने का संदेश दे रहा मेरठ का यह शख्स

7 दिसंबर 2019

delhi man stabs wife daughter in law this is how he planned double murder one day before
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: सुबह उठकर किया योग, फिर छोटे बेटे को कमरे में किया बंद और चाकू लेकर...

7 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Kanpur

संस्कारों की कमी से ही बढ़ रहे हैं अपराध, मोबाइल और सोशल मीडिया भी बड़ा दोषी- राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन

7 दिसंबर 2019

पीड़िता की मौत के बाद कांग्रेसियों का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांडः कांग्रेसियों का बीजेपी कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने बरसाई लाठियां, तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

IMA passing out parade 2019: rajnath singh warned Pakistan
Dehradun

IMA POP 2019: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को दी चेतावनी, कहा 'टेररिस्ट स्टेट'

7 दिसंबर 2019

फैक्ट्री में अब भी बरकरार है खतरा
Bareilly

बरेली की इस फैक्ट्री में कभी भी हो सकता है विस्फोट, अग्निशमन विभाग ने किया लापरवाही का खुलासा

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का भाई
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव केस: भाई ने कहा, 'शव को न जलाएंगे न बहाएंगे, धरती मैया की गोद में दफनाएंगे'

7 दिसंबर 2019

हाथ में पोस्टर लेकर बेटी के साथ स्कूल जाते पूर्व पार्षद।
Varanasi

अग्निशनम यंत्र लेकर बेटी के साथ स्कूल पहुंचे पूर्व पार्षद, बच्ची कह रही 'हमें न जलाना'

7 दिसंबर 2019

lado
Meerut

पंचायत के फरमान: बंदिशें सिर्फ बेटियों पर, गांव में नहीं रख सकती कदम,...नहीं तो जान से मार देंगे

7 दिसंबर 2019

पासिंग आउट परेड
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः देश की हिफाजत के लिए 404 बेटे तैयार, मां ने लगाया गले तो आखें भर आईं

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत के बाद गांव का माहौल
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत के बाद गांव में पसरा मातम, प्रियंका गांधी भी पहुंची, देखें तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांडः अखिलेश बोले- सीएम, डीजीपी के हटे बिना कानून व्यवस्था स्थापित नहीं हो सकती

7 दिसंबर 2019

Raksha Kavach (रक्षा कवच)
Meerut

बेटियों की सुरक्षा को मेरठ के युवाओं ने बनाया ‘रक्षा कवच’, असुरक्षित महसूस करें तो इन्हें करें कॉल

7 दिसंबर 2019

double murder in rohini
Delhi NCR

पत्नी-बहू की हत्याः आरोपी को छोड़ यहां शिफ्ट होने वाला था परिवार, अपना खाना खुद बनाता था टीचर

7 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भारत की सैन्य ताकत के आगे नहीं टिकता पाकिस्तान, देखिए हवा, पानी, जमीन पर किसके पास कितनी है शक्ति

भारत पाकिस्तान से सैन्य ताकत के मामले में कहीं आगे है। दोनों मुल्कों की सैन्य ताकत में कितना फर्क है हम आपको बताते हैं।

7 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

आजतक क्यों नहीं हुआ कोलकाता के हावड़ा ब्रिज का उद्घाटन

7 दिसंबर 2019

बोबडे 1:10

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर सीजेआई का बड़ा बयान, कहा- न्याय जल्दबाजी में नहीं करना चाहिए

7 दिसंबर 2019

वोडाफोन 1:51

ग्राहकों को वोडाफोन -आइडिया ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा, अब किसी भी नेटवर्क पर करें अनलिमिटेड कॉल

7 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:14

उन्नाव केस : पीड़िता की मौत के बाद धरने पर बैठे अखिलेश यादव, योगी सरकार पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप

7 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited