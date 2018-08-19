बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b797dcd42c79246494d2a6d","slug":"atal-bihari-vajpai-memories-and-unforgettable-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, '\u091c\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
20 तस्वीरों में देखिए, अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी का मनमोहक अंदाज, 'जो काल के कपाल पर अटल रहेगा'
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 09:10 PM IST
कानपुर से जुड़ी यादें और तस्वीर- पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की ये तस्वीर उस समय की है जब वह वर्ष 2004 में फूलबाग में भाजपा की चुनावी रैली को संबोधित कर रहे थे।
डालते हैं एक नजर महान शख्सियत पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की जी कुछ खास तस्वीरों पर...
