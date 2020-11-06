शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Another major revelation in the Bikru scandal, officer's unaware of Vikas Dubey's bloody motives

बिकरू कांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे के खूनी इरादे से अफसर रहे अनजान, पहले से कर रखा था मौत का इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 03:32 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड की जांच कर रही एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पुलिस को पता था कि विकास दुबे खूनी खेल खेलने की तैयारी में है। इसके बावजूद आला अधिकारियों को जानकारी नहीं दी गई। उन्हें पता होता तो शायद दबिश के दौरान और पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जाते। इसमें मुख्य भूमिका चौबेपुर थाने के पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा की रही।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh vikas dubey news in hindi bikeru scandal vikas dubey vikas dubey news vikas dubey case vikas dubey case news recording vikas dubey kanpur encounter khushi case child protection home barabanki khushi up news kanpur encounter vikas dubey encounter jai bajpai news jai bajpai wife surveillance team vikas dubey encounter news बिकरू कांड vikas dubey wife vikas dubey encounter today gangster madhya pradesh police arrrest police personnel surrender mahakaal temple up police kanpur kand vikas dubey kanpur vikas dubey kanpur news amar dubey amar dubey wife amar dubey khushi dubey kanpur police attack vikas dubey latest news kanpur encounter news kanpur news कानपुर एनकाउंटर विकास दुबे गैंगस्टर गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे पुलिसकर्मी गिरफ्तार jai bajpai intelligence department

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

four puja special trains will run from 10th november
Lucknow

दीपावली और छठ पर्व पर यात्रियों को राहत, रेलवे चलाएगा चार पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ये रहेगा शेड्यूल

6 नवंबर 2020

स्मार्ट एप्पल ऑर्चर्ड
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: कोरोनाकाल में यहां तैयार हुआ पहला स्मार्ट सेब का बगीचा, मोबाइल से होता है नियंत्रित

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
घर में धमाका होने के बाद टूटी दीवार। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अब तक नहीं भूला पटाखा विस्फोट का वो खौफनाक मंजर, हादसे में आठ लोगों की हुई थी मौत

6 नवंबर 2020

कुशीनगर में पटाखा ब्लास्ट: इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां
Gorakhpur

पटाखा विस्फोट में 2 मासूम बच्चियों के सिर से उठा मां-बाप का साया, मामा को देख बिलख पड़ीं बेटियां, बोलीं- 'सब खत्म हो गया'

6 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप नौकरी में प्रमोशन को लेकर चिंतित है ? धनतेरस पर कराएं अष्टलक्ष्मी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या आप नौकरी में प्रमोशन को लेकर चिंतित है ? धनतेरस पर कराएं अष्टलक्ष्मी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
हादसे में कई लोग घायल
Meerut

बागपत में हादसा, दो बसों की आपस में भिड़ंत, यात्रियों में मची चीख-पुकार, देखिए तस्वीरें

6 नवंबर 2020

बल्लभगढ़ निकिता तोमर मामला
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज, हाथ में लगा गन पाउडर, आरोपियों के कपड़े और इन्हें बनाया अहम सबूत, पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस की गिरफ्त में विष्णुकांत (बायें) नेपाल की अस्मिता (दायें) (फाइल)
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: सरगना सहित नौ पर लगा गैंगस्टर, नेपाल की अस्मिता का अब तक नहीं सुराग

6 नवंबर 2020

धू-धूकर जलता पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे प्लांट, शिवबरन (फाइल फोटो)
Amethi

हादसे में ग्रामीण की मौत के बाद जमकर बवाल, पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे के प्लांट में लगाई आग, कई वाहन भी फूंके

6 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

6 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: ‘इस बार तो त्योहार हमारे लिए खोटा हो गया है’ बिटिया के पिता बोले, हम अपनी बेटी...

6 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप नौकरी में प्रमोशन को लेकर चिंतित है ? धनतेरस पर कराएं अष्टलक्ष्मी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या आप नौकरी में प्रमोशन को लेकर चिंतित है ? धनतेरस पर कराएं अष्टलक्ष्मी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
ग्रेटर नोएडा में दंपती की हत्या
Delhi NCR

चेरी काउंटी डबल मर्डरः घर में टीवी चल रहा था और नेहा के शव के पास पड़ा था पराठा, फ्लैट का मंजर देख डर गया बेटा

6 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे को बाहुबली बुलाते थे शार्गिद, हत्या करने से पहले बोलता था ' जो डर गया, समझो मर गया'

6 नवंबर 2020

नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली
Moradabad

17 घंटे धरना, फिर भी ससुराल में प्रवेश नहीं, बेटी की बिगड़ी तबीयत, नेहा बोली-पति से कोई बैर नहीं अपना घर...

6 नवंबर 2020

greater noida couple murder
Delhi NCR

चेरी काउंटी सोसायटी डबल मर्डरः कर्मी अमान ने ही की दंपती की हत्या, सीसीटीवी से सामने आया सारा सच

6 नवंबर 2020

ऐशबाग की रामलीला व दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
Ayodhya

दीपोत्सव में विभिन्न राज्यों के लोक कलाकार बिखेरेंगे रंग, ऐशबाग की रामलीला समेत होगा ये आकर्षण

6 नवंबर 2020

आगरा में छाई धुंध
Agra

Air Pollution: धुंध से बिगड़े ताजनगरी में हालात, आंखों में जलन...सांस लेना भी हुआ मुश्किल

6 नवंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: आज विधानसभा में गूंजेगा मुद्दा, श्रद्धांजलि सभा के लिए अभी तक नहीं मिली मंजूरी

6 नवंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: 600 पेज की चार्जशीट, 25 सबूत और 70 गवाह, लेकिन एसआईटी ने ये केस नहीं किया शामिल

6 नवंबर 2020

पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
Kanpur

भगवान राम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा का मिला दूसरा छोर, अंदर था ऐसा नजारा

6 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: चार आईपीएस से लेकर थानेदार और तहसीलदार तक, इन अफसरों पर गिर सकती है गाज

6 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

उज्जैन से गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे ने एसटीएफ को रास्ते में बताई थी ये बातें, पुलिस ने दस बिंदुओं पर की थी पूछताछ

6 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन टीके का परीक्षण
Gorakhpur

नए साल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लांच कर सकता है आईसीएमआर, जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है इसका ट्रायल

6 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X