अखिलेश का बीजेपी पर हमला- 'जब भाजपा के सांसद और विधायक के बीच जूते चल रहे हैं और...तो...'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 11:44 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने एक बार फिर से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की शासन व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान खड़ा किया। इस बार अखिलेश ने बीजेपी सांसद रेखा वर्मा और महोली विधायक शशांक त्रिवेदी के बीच हुए विवाद को लेकर तंज कसते हुए सरकार को घेरा है।
