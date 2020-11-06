शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Action on guilty officers decided on SIT report in Bikru case

बिकरू कांड में एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट पर दोषी अफसरों पर कार्रवाई तय, खुफिया विभाग की रडार पर अधिकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 10:49 PM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 5
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद दोषी अफसरों पर कार्रवाई तय है। सूत्रों के अनुसार जिन भी सरकारी अधिकारियों के नाम एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट में दिए गए हैं और जिनको चेतावनी देने की संस्तुति की गई है। उन सबकी आर्थिक स्थितियों के बारे में भी जानकारी जुटाने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter surveillance team vikas dubey vikas dubey news vikas dubey case vikas dubey case news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किसान को कॉलर पकड़कर खींचते हुए ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक
Agra

मैनपुरीः खेत में पराली जलाने पर पांच किसानों को जेल, कॉलर पकड़कर ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक

7 नवंबर 2020

ताजनगरी में छायी स्मॉग की चादर
Agra

आगराः घनी हुई धुंध की चादर, नई ऊंचाई तक पहुंचा प्रदूषण का स्तर, सांस लेना दुश्वार

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
बाइक पर शहर भ्रमण के लिए निकलते एसएसपी वाराणसी अमित पाठक।
विशेष

SSP Varanasi: पुलिस की मुस्तैदी को परखने देर शाम कप्तान बाइक पर निकले, देखें तस्वीरें...

6 नवंबर 2020

सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू
विशेष

बलिया कनेक्शन: शादी के बाद सपना चौधरी के पहले करवा चौथ की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया हो रहीं वायरल, देखें

6 नवंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें सफलता की ओर अपने लाइफ की जीपीएस डायरेक्शन !
Janam Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें सफलता की ओर अपने लाइफ की जीपीएस डायरेक्शन !
moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद डबल मर्डर का खुलासा, छोटे से झगड़े में किया था पिता पुत्री का कत्ल, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

6 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

समरीन हत्याकांडः हत्यारोपियों की जुबानी, सनसनीखेज घटना की कहानी, यूनुस ने छुरी और मन्नान ने चापड़ से किए थे अनगिनत वार

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Uttarakhand Latest News: Leopard attack on Dog and Locked Together into Room in Bageshwar, see photos
Bageshwar

कुत्ते का पीछा करते हुए कमरे में घुसा तेंदुआ, लोगों ने बंद किया दरवाजा, तस्वीरों में देखें फिर क्या हुआ...

6 नवंबर 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

यूपी: शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा तेंदुआ, आठ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद निकला बाहर

6 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
मणिलाल पाटीदार आईपीएस
Kanpur

आईपीएस मणिलाल ने दी अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी, एंटी करप्शन कोर्ट ने 10 नवंबर को सुनवाई के लिए दी तारीख

6 नवंबर 2020

शिमला में स्मार्ट एप्पल गार्डन:
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: कोरोनाकाल में यहां तैयार हुआ सेब का पहला स्मार्ट बगीचा, मोबाइल से होता है नियंत्रित

6 नवंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें सफलता की ओर अपने लाइफ की जीपीएस डायरेक्शन !
Janam Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें सफलता की ओर अपने लाइफ की जीपीएस डायरेक्शन !
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गश्त करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, जानिए किस पुलिसकर्मी की लगेगी ड्यूटी

6 नवंबर 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी संन्यासी बनने के बाद ऐसे पहुंचे थे अपने घर, मां ने रोते हुए दिया था ये सामान

6 नवंबर 2020

four puja special trains will run from 10th november
Lucknow

दीपावली और छठ पर्व पर यात्रियों को राहत, रेलवे चलाएगा चार पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ये रहेगा शेड्यूल

6 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे के खूनी इरादे से अफसर रहे अनजान, पहले से कर रखा था मौत का इंतजाम

6 नवंबर 2020

घर में धमाका होने के बाद टूटी दीवार। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अब तक नहीं भूला पटाखा विस्फोट का वो खौफनाक मंजर, हादसे में आठ लोगों की हुई थी मौत

6 नवंबर 2020

कुशीनगर में पटाखा ब्लास्ट: इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां
Gorakhpur

पटाखा विस्फोट में 2 मासूम बच्चियों के सिर से उठा मां-बाप का साया, मामा को देख बिलख पड़ीं बेटियां, बोलीं- 'सब खत्म हो गया'

6 नवंबर 2020

हादसे में कई लोग घायल
Meerut

बागपत में हादसा, दो बसों की आपस में भिड़ंत, यात्रियों में मची चीख-पुकार, देखिए तस्वीरें

6 नवंबर 2020

बल्लभगढ़ निकिता तोमर मामला
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज, हाथ में लगा गन पाउडर, आरोपियों के कपड़े और इन्हें बनाया अहम सबूत, पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

6 नवंबर 2020

कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस की गिरफ्त में विष्णुकांत (बायें) नेपाल की अस्मिता (दायें) (फाइल)
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: सरगना सहित नौ पर लगा गैंगस्टर, नेपाल की अस्मिता का अब तक नहीं सुराग

6 नवंबर 2020

धू-धूकर जलता पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे प्लांट, शिवबरन (फाइल फोटो)
Amethi

हादसे में ग्रामीण की मौत के बाद जमकर बवाल, पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे के प्लांट में लगाई आग, कई वाहन भी फूंके

6 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

6 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: ‘इस बार तो त्योहार हमारे लिए खोटा हो गया है’ बिटिया के पिता बोले, हम अपनी बेटी...

6 नवंबर 2020

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X