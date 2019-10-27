दुष्कर्म आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप को लगा बहुत बड़ा झटका, मनोज की मौत से सदमे में सेंगर कुनबा

{"_id":"5db550e28ebc3e93b039878b","slug":"accused-of-unnao-misdeed-case-mla-kuldeep-sengar-younger-brother-manoj-died-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db550e28ebc3e93b039878b","slug":"accused-of-unnao-misdeed-case-mla-kuldeep-sengar-younger-brother-manoj-died-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db550e28ebc3e93b039878b","slug":"accused-of-unnao-misdeed-case-mla-kuldeep-sengar-younger-brother-manoj-died-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db550e28ebc3e93b039878b","slug":"accused-of-unnao-misdeed-case-mla-kuldeep-sengar-younger-brother-manoj-died-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db550e28ebc3e93b039878b","slug":"accused-of-unnao-misdeed-case-mla-kuldeep-sengar-younger-brother-manoj-died-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला