accused of Unnao misdeed case MLA Kuldeep Sengar younger brother Manoj died in delhi

दुष्कर्म आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप को लगा बहुत बड़ा झटका, मनोज की मौत से सदमे में सेंगर कुनबा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 04:07 PM IST
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के छोटे भाई मनोज सेंगर का निधन हो गया है। जब मनोज की मौत हुई तो वह दिल्ली में ही थे। देर रात अचानक उनकी मौत हो गई, माना जा रहा है कि उनकी मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है।
manoj sengar unnao case bjp mla kuldeep singh sengar kuldeep sengar brother dies कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर mla kuldeep singh sengar भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सिंगर उन्नाव केस
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
