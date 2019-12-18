शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Supreme Court reject petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, pawan gupta villagers reaction

निर्भया कांड: अक्षय की याचिका खारिज, गांववाले बोले-जब तक दोषी जिंदा है, पूरा देश शर्मिंदा है

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, बस्ती।, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 02:36 PM IST
पवन जल्लाद
1 of 5
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह की पुनर्विचार याचिका खारिज होने के बाद चारों दोषियों की फांसी की सजा को हरी झंडी मिल गई है। इन दोषियों में एक गोरखपुर जोन के बस्ती जिले का पवन गुप्ता उर्फ कालू भी शामिल है। उसकी हरकत पर आज भी गांव के लोगों को यकीन नहीं होता। इसका जिक्र होते ही उनका सिर शर्म से झुक जाता है। पवन के चाचा भी दिल्ली में रहकर काम करते हैं। निर्भया कांड के बाद पवन की मां की मौत पर पिता एक बार अपने गांव जगन्नाथपुर आए थे, लेकिन वह क्रिया-कर्म के बाद लौट गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case nirbhaya case latest update pawan gupta akshay kumar singh supreme court
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़
Meerut

बिजनौर अदालत में मर्डर से पहले इसी अंदाज में हुई थी एक और हत्या, कोर्टरूम में ऐसे पहुंची थी पिस्टल

18 दिसंबर 2019

भारत-रूस सेना युद्धाभ्यास
Jhansi

एक और ‘सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक’, भारतीय और रूस सेना ने बबीना छावनी में किया 'आतंकियों' का सफाया

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
संदीप आर्य
Chandigarh

संदीप आर्य ने 36 घंटे 21 मिनट सूर्य नमस्कार कर बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, पहले वाला भी इनके नाम था

18 दिसंबर 2019

महिला यात्रियों को घेर लेते हैं ऑटो चालक
Delhi

मेट्रो से निकलते ही महिला यात्रियों पर झपट जाते हैं ऑटो चालक, वाहन में बैठाने के बहाने करते हैं...

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
लद्दाख
Jammu

बर्फ और ट्रैकिंग के साथ लेना हो सपनों और फिल्मों में दिखने वाले नजारों का आनंद तो आइए चादर ट्रैक

18 दिसंबर 2019

Protest against CAA and NRC continue in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में सड़कों पर उतरी शिवपाल-अखिलेश सेना, कहा- नागरिकता कानून संविधान विरोधी, तस्वीरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या
Meerut

अदालत में हत्या: कौन थी वो महिला जो थैले में लेकर आई पिस्टल, अपना काम कर चलती बनी, पुलिस...

18 दिसंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ के दिवगंत डीआईजी शैलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह के आवास पर संवेदना प्रकट करने पहुंचीं महापौर व आशुतोष टंडन
Lucknow

सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी को दी श्रद्धांजलि, आवास पर पहुंचे कई मंत्री व महापौर

18 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
विज्ञापन
सुमन ननद स्नेहा के साथ बाएं
Meerut

गांव में निषेध था 'पैड' शब्द, ननद-भाभी ने ऐसे बदली महिलाओं की दुनिया, मिला ऑस्कर

18 दिसंबर 2019

सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट
Agra

यूपीः यमुना नदी में सीधे गिर रहे सीवर, जलनिगम को भरना पड़ेगा 11 करोड़ का जुर्माना

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
मोर्टार किया गया निष्क्रिय
Jammu

उरी सेक्टर : सेना को उड़ाना पड़ा घर, पाक की मिसाइल को करना था नाकाम

18 दिसंबर 2019

tajmahal
Agra

ताजमहल में प्रवेश के लिए पर्यटकों को नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, मैग्नेटिक कॉइन मंगाए

18 दिसंबर 2019

तीसरे दिन भी स्कूली बच्चों ने मंच पर धमाल मचाया
Gorakhpur

कपिलवस्तु महोत्सव: स्कूली बच्चों ने मंच पर मचाया धमाल, देखिए तीसरे दिन की झलकियां

18 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ में गलन भरी ठंड
Lucknow

लखनऊः गलन भरी ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग, सामान्य से नौ डिग्री कम दर्ज हुआ अधिकतम तापमान

18 दिसंबर 2019

खिचड़ी मेला में स्टॉल पर प्रसाद लेते लोग।
Gorakhpur

इस दिन लाखों लोग गोरखनाथ मंदिर में चढ़ाते हैं खिचड़ी, स्वयंसेवी संस्थाएं संभालती हैं व्यवस्था

18 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

छह विदेशी यूनिवर्सिटी ने पंजाबी छात्रों के लिए कड़े किए नियम, अब एक शर्त पर मिलेगा दाखिला

18 दिसंबर 2019

आगरा किला
Agra

फ्लड लाइट में 'दमकेगी' आगरा किले की खूबसूरती, पीली रोशनी में चमकेंगे लाल पत्थर

18 दिसंबर 2019

वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें...
Gorakhpur

जरा बचके, यह यूपी का पुलिसवाला है, कुछ भी कर देगा, देखें वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

doctor kafeel khan
Gorakhpur

क्या सच में बढ़ सकती हैं डा. कफील की मुश्किलें? अलीगढ़ में बोले थे-फंसाना चाहते हैं योगी जी

18 दिसंबर 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Gorakhpur

ट्रिपल तलाक: अधिकारों पर मुखर हुईं मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून बनने से अब तक इतनी FIR

18 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

18 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में शीतलहर के बीच सड़क पर जा रहीं युवतियां।
Gorakhpur

क्या जाएंगे शिमला-मसूरी या नैनीताल, जब चलीं ठंडी हवाएं तो गोरखपुर का हुआ ऐसा हाल

18 दिसंबर 2019

पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खंडहर बना मकान
खंडहर बना मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोस्त अवनिन्द्र
निर्भया का दोस्त अवनिन्द्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चंद सेकेंड में उड़ गया पूरा घर, पाक की दागी मोर्टार उरी सेक्टर के इस घर में हुई डिफ्यूज

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान द्वारा लगातार रिहाइशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर गोलाबारी की जा रही है। ऐसे में कई ऐसे मोर्टार थे जो गिरने के बाद फटे नहीं, उन्हें बुधवार को भारतीय आर्मी ने डिफ्यूज किया।

18 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस 1:41

सीलमपुर उपद्रव के बाद बोली दिल्ली पुलिस, ‘किसी पुलिस स्टेशन में नहीं लगी आग, केस की हो रही जांच'

18 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

श्रीराम लागू कैसे बने डॉक्टर से रंगमंच के 'सम्राट'

18 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 3:02

नागरिकता कानून : पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान के मुस्लिमों को ये नियम देंगे भारत की नागरिकता

18 दिसंबर 2019

जस्टिन बीबर 2:18

जस्टिन बीबर के हिट सॉन्ग ‘बेबी’को गाकर कर्नाटक का ये किसान बना सोशल मीडिया सनसनी

18 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited