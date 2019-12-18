निर्भया कांड: अक्षय की याचिका खारिज, गांववाले बोले-जब तक दोषी जिंदा है, पूरा देश शर्मिंदा है

{"_id":"5df9ebf68ebc3e87f62f608b","slug":"supreme-court-reject-petition-of-akshay-kumar-singh-pawan-gupta-villagers-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ebf68ebc3e87f62f608b","slug":"supreme-court-reject-petition-of-akshay-kumar-singh-pawan-gupta-villagers-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df9ebf68ebc3e87f62f608b","slug":"supreme-court-reject-petition-of-akshay-kumar-singh-pawan-gupta-villagers-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ebf68ebc3e87f62f608b","slug":"supreme-court-reject-petition-of-akshay-kumar-singh-pawan-gupta-villagers-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खंडहर बना मकान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ebf68ebc3e87f62f608b","slug":"supreme-court-reject-petition-of-akshay-kumar-singh-pawan-gupta-villagers-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोस्त अवनिन्द्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला