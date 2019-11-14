कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामले में खुलासा, घटना के पीछे बड़ी साजिश, जल्द होगा पर्दाफाश: आईजी

{"_id":"5dcd790a8ebc3e54d446f533","slug":"masjid-blast-ig-jayanarayan-singh-says-that-blast-in-mosque-was-part-of-conspiracy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936: \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी ने किया घटनास्थल का दौरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद में विस्फोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद में विस्फोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ में जुटे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला