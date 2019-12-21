शहर चुनें

gorakhpur violence accused pictures release by police, give information and take prize

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 11:34 AM IST
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
1 of 8
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमे की नमाज के बाद शुक्रवार को गोरखपुर में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन के गुनहगारों की पहचान हो गई है। उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोगों की तस्वीरें जारी की गई हैं।

सभी लोग इन्हें पहचानें और इन व्यक्तियों की सूचना पुलिस को निम्न नम्बरों ( Sho कोतवाली  9454403517, Co कोतवाली 9454401411, Sp City 9454401054) पर दें, सूचना देने वाले व्यक्ति का नाम पता गोपनीय रखा जायेगा एवं उचित इनाम दिया जायेगा।
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
aaropi
aaropi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
