फेसबुक, इंस्टा की ID को हैक होने से बचाना है तो यूपी पुलिस की इस एडवाइजरी को फॉलो करें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 06:09 PM IST
Hacking
1 of 4
Hacking
लखनऊ के इंस्पेक्टर, अधिवक्ता और मंत्री प्रदीप शुक्ल के बाद गोरखपुर क्षेत्र के भाजपा नेता की फेसबुक आईडी हैक होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आ गई। बढ़ते साइबर अपराध को देखते हुए यूपी पुलिस ने एडवाइजरी जारी की है।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले कुछ दिन में जालसाजों द्वारा लोगों की फेसबुक आईडी को हैक कर मैसेंजर के जरिये बीमारी और एक्सीडेंट की बात कह कर रुपये मांगने के मामले तेजी से बढ़े हैं। अब तक कई लोगों ने पुलिस में इस तरह की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

बीते शुक्रवार को गोरखपुर के ही भाजपा के क्षेत्रीय मंत्री कूड़ाघाट निवासी प्रदीप शुक्ला, लखनऊ के एक इंस्पेक्टर और एक अधिवक्ता के साथ भी ऐसी ही जालसाजी की बात सामने आई थी। इससे पहले भी गोरखपुर में तैनात एसडीओ विवेक सिंह के साथ भी इसी तरह की जालसाजी हुई थी जिसमें केस दर्ज हुआ था।
hacking facebook id hack instagram hacking cyber crime gorakhpur cyber crime
Hacking
Hacking
How to hack facebook account
How to hack facebook account
facebook hack
facebook hack
व्हाट्सऐप हैक
व्हाट्सऐप हैक - फोटो : GoHacking
