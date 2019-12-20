शहर चुनें

CAA Protest in gorakhpur Live Updates in pictures all day

जुमे की नमाज के बाद गोरखपुर में हिंसा, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़, दो पुलिसकर्मी सहित पांच घायल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 06:10 PM IST
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
1 of 15
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमे की नमाज के बाद शुक्रवार को गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुआ। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने जबरदस्त पथराव किया और पीएसी के एडिशनल एसपी की गाड़ी का शीशा तोड़ डाला। दुकान, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की गई।

पथराव में दो पुलिस कर्मियों से पांच लोगों को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। उग्र भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े गए। इससे अफरातफरी मच गई। शाहमारूफ, नखास, अलीनगर, बख्शीपुर, घोष कंपनी, कोतवाली, रेती रोड और चौरइया गोला में भगदड़ मची, फिर धड़ाधड़ दुकानें बंद हो गईं।
caa nrc citizenship amendment act 2019
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
