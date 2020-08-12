रोक नहीं पाया कोरोना घर-घर आया कान्हा

{"_id":"5f3426aa8ebc3e3ca74d2ba3","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, बसंत विहार एक्स. कॉलोनी, इज्जतनगर, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अथर्व सक्सेना, चाहबाई, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अनमोल पांडे और अंशिका पांडे, बीडीए कॉलोनी, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अंशिका पांडेय, बीडीए कॉलोनी, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
शशांक गुप्ता, बिहारीपुर कहरवान, बरेली
- फोटो : शशांक गुप्ता, बिहारीपुर कहरवान, बरेली
आशुतोष गुप्ता, बिहारीपुर कहरवान, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
राधा की ड्रेस में पूर्वी गुप्ता, बिहारीपुर कहरवान, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आद्या सूद, बी-330, इफको टाउनशिप, आंवला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आरव गुप्ता, शेरो वाला फाटक, साहूकारा, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अरु शर्मा, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अयांश मिश्रा, 48 ए उमंग भाग 1, महानगर कॉलोनी, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आयुष अरोड़ा, शाहदाना कॉलोनी, मॉडल टाउन, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अजमान, वन टॉवर, शेख राशिद बिन हमीद स्ट्रीट, अल रुमाइला अजमान, यूएई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आदर्श सक्सेना, मलूकपुर किला, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आदित्य सिंह, 38-गायत्री पुरी, वीर सावरकर के पास, बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अमोदिता, 164, सिविल लाइंस बरेली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अक्षिता अग्रवाल, कैलाश पुरम, इज्जतनगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली