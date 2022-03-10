शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं बागपत बवाल की हकीकत: अंदर मतगणना, बाहर जमकर बरस रहे थे पत्थर, जान बचाकर दौड़े अफसर, फिर...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:29 PM IST
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत की बड़ौत विधानसभा का परिणाम घोषित होते ही रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं ने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। समझाने पहुंची पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया। पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज करने के साथ ही आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े।

 
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करीब दो घंटे चले इस बवाल में 12 पुलिस कर्मी और 15 रालोद कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए। एसपी नीरज कुमार जादौन ने बवाल करने वालों पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई की बात कही है। 
meerut newsElection Result 2022: हार के बाद मायूस हुए प्रत्याशी
meerut newsElection Result 2022: हार के बाद मायूस हुए प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ौत विधानसभा सीट की मतगणना में आगे चल रहे रालोद प्रत्याशी जयवीर तोमर आखिरी राउंड में केवल 315 वोट से हार गए।
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर बैठे रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं को इस बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया।

 
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल
Election Result 2022: बागपत में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हजारों कार्यकर्ता सड़क पर आ गए और हंगामा करने लगे।

 
