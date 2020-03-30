LadengeCoronaSe: प्रयागराज में रोडवेज बस अड्डे पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग धड़ाम, ठसाठस गईं बसें

{"_id":"5e80f1d08ebc3e76a420f826","slug":"social-distancing-at-the-roadways-bus-stand-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0920\u0938\u093e\u0920\u0938 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e80f1d08ebc3e76a420f826","slug":"social-distancing-at-the-roadways-bus-stand-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0920\u0938\u093e\u0920\u0938 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e80f1d08ebc3e76a420f826","slug":"social-distancing-at-the-roadways-bus-stand-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0920\u0938\u093e\u0920\u0938 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रयागराज में सिविल लाइंस बस अड्डे पर दिल्ली से लौटे मजदूरों को भोजन सामग्री देते समाजसेवी संगठन के सदस्य।
- फोटो : prayagraj