Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Prayagraj › Social distancing at the roadways bus stand in Prayagraj

#LadengeCoronaSe: प्रयागराज में रोडवेज बस अड्डे पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग धड़ाम, ठसाठस गईं बसें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 12:37 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news
लॉकडाउन के दौरान संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लागू की गई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व्यवस्था रविवार को सिविल लाइंस बस अड्डे पर धड़ाम हो गई। यहां न सिर्फ हजारों यात्री जुटे, बल्कि तिल रखने की भी जगह न होने वाली बस में ठसाठस भरकर गंतव्यों के लिए रवाना भी हुए। इस दौरान फोर्स मौजूद रही लेकिन वह भी भीड़ को नियंत्रित कर पाने में नाकाम रही। 

रविवार को प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से दिल्ली में फंसे उप्र के लोगों को लाए जाने के लिए बसें चलाए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया था। जिसके बाद यूपी सड़क परिवहन निगम के तमाम डिपों से लोगों को लाने के लिए बसें दिल्ली भेजी गईं। दिल्ली से हजारों यात्रियों को लेकर बसें अलग-अलग शहरों के लिए रात में ही रवाना हो गईं। इसी क्रम में भोर में चार बजे के करीब शहर में भी बसों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया।
prayagraj news
prayagraj news
prayagraj news
prayagraj news
प्रयागराज में सिविल लाइंस बस अड्डे पर दिल्ली से लौटे मजदूरों को भोजन सामग्री देते समाजसेवी संगठन के सदस्य।
प्रयागराज में सिविल लाइंस बस अड्डे पर दिल्ली से लौटे मजदूरों को भोजन सामग्री देते समाजसेवी संगठन के सदस्य।
