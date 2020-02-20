शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   No Allahabad Junction now say Prayagraj Junction

इलाहाबाद जंक्शन नहीं, अब कहिए प्रयागराज जंक्शन, शहर के चार स्टेशनों के नाम बदले, अधिसूचना जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 10:54 PM IST
PRAYAGRAJ
PRAYAGRAJ - फोटो : self
इलाहाबाद जंक्शन अब प्रयागराज जंक्शन के नाम से जाना जाएगा। इसके अलावा शहर के अन्य प्रमुख स्टेशन इलाहाबाद सिटी, इलाहाबाद छिवकी एवं प्रयागघाट का भी नाम बदल दिया गया है। इन स्टेशनों को अब क्रमश: प्रयागराज रामबाग, प्रयागराज छिवकी एवं प्रयागराज संगम के नाम से जाना जाएगा। रेलवे द्वारा इन स्टेशनों पर नाम बदलने की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार से शुरू की जाएगी।
PRAYAGRAJ
PRAYAGRAJ - फोटो : self
वाराणसी कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के वाशिंग लाइन पर खड़ी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस।
वाराणसी कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के वाशिंग लाइन पर खड़ी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ice germany train
ice germany train - फोटो : social media
होली में चलाई जाएंगी स्पेशल ट्रेन
होली में चलाई जाएंगी स्पेशल ट्रेन
