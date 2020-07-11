शहर चुनें
LockDown in UP: life stopped again in Prayagraj, police also closed ration shops

LockDown In UP: प्रयागराज में फिर ठहर गई जिंदगी, पुलिस ने राशन की भी दुकानें कराईं बंद

news desk amar ujala, prayagraj, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 02:33 PM IST
Prayagraj News
1 of 5
Prayagraj News - फोटो : prayagraj
प्रयागराज में फिर एक बार जिंदगी ठहर गई है। पुलिस लॉकडाउन का सख्ती से पालन कराने में जुट गई है। शनिवार की सुबह कुछ राशन की दुकानें शहर में खुली थीं, जिसे प्रशासन ने बंद करा दिया है। पूरे शहर में सियापा पसर गया है। 
prayagraj news prayagraj lockdown in up lockdown kab khulega lockdown extension corona update coronavirus prayagraj police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

