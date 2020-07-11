LockDown In UP: प्रयागराज में फिर ठहर गई जिंदगी, पुलिस ने राशन की भी दुकानें कराईं बंद

{"_id":"5f0980488ebc3e63d25a5f16","slug":"lockdown-in-up-life-stopped-again-in-prayagraj-police-also-closed-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown In UP: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Prayagraj News
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5f0980488ebc3e63d25a5f16","slug":"lockdown-in-up-life-stopped-again-in-prayagraj-police-also-closed-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown In UP: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Prayagraj News
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5f0980488ebc3e63d25a5f16","slug":"lockdown-in-up-life-stopped-again-in-prayagraj-police-also-closed-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown In UP: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Prayagraj News
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5f0980488ebc3e63d25a5f16","slug":"lockdown-in-up-life-stopped-again-in-prayagraj-police-also-closed-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown In UP: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Prayagraj News
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5f0980488ebc3e63d25a5f16","slug":"lockdown-in-up-life-stopped-again-in-prayagraj-police-also-closed-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown In UP: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Prayagraj News
- फोटो : prayagraj