बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kumbh 2019: महाशिवरात्रि से पहले संगम पर आस्था का रेला, तस्वीरों में देखें कुंभ के अद्भुत नजारे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 02:00 PM IST
महाशिवरात्रि के आखिरी स्नान पर्व से पहले शनिवार को संगम पर आस्था का रेला उमड़ पड़ा। सुबह से शाम तक त्रिवेणी तट पर श्रद्धालुओं तांता लग गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c7b8cdbbdec2211df41473c","slug":"kumbh-2019-devotees-crowd-take-holi-dip-in-triveni-sangam-before-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kumbh 2019: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.