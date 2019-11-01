शहर चुनें

जवाहर हत्याकांड:डेढ़ मिनट तक तड़तड़ाई थीं एके-47, देखकर कांप गई थी लोगों की रूह, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

त्रिलोकी यादव, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 09:25 AM IST
जवाहर हत्याकांड
जवाहर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज भी सोचकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं। लोगों की रूह कंपाने वाली घटना सिविल लाइंस में सरेशाम हुई थी। जब शहर के लोगों ने पहली बार एके-47 की तड़तड़ाहट सुनी। डेढ़ मिनट तक गोलियां चलीं होंगी और जवाहर पंडित समेत तीन लोग मौके पर ढेर हो गए। न किसी को संभलने और न ही किसी समझने का कोई मौका मिला। गोलियों की गूंज लखनऊ तक पहुंची और पुलिस के निजाम बदल गए। शहर के सबसे सुनियोजित और बेहद हाई प्रोफाइल मर्डर के बाद यहां का राजनीतिक और माफियाई परिदृश्य बदल गया।
जवाहर हत्याकांड
जवाहर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जवाहर हत्याकांड
जवाहर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
,jawahar yadav murder case
,jawahar yadav murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व सांसद कपिलमुनि करवरिया
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व सांसद कपिलमुनि करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते सूरजभान करवरिया
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते सूरजभान करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते रामचंद्र उर्फ कल्लू
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते रामचंद्र उर्फ कल्लू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट के बाहर लगी भीड़
कोर्ट के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
