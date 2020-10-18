तस्वीरें: जमीन के लिए रिश्ते हो रहे लहूलुहान, भाई-भतीजों ने दो सगे भाइयों का सीना गोलियों से किया छलनी

{"_id":"5f8bbcc58ebc3e679f0b96c0","slug":"brothers-and-nephews-shot-dead-two-brothers-in-hathras-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0939\u0942\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दो सगे भाइयों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करते कोतवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला