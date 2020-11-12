वृंदावन की माताओं के जलाए दीपकों से जगमगा उठा केशी घाट, तस्वीरों में देखिए इनकी दिवाली

{"_id":"5facd951f3e9b828d417263b","slug":"widow-woman-of-vrindavan-celebrate-diwali-at-keshi-ghat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशीघाट पर दिवाली के दीपों के साथ माताएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशीघाट पर माताएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली कार्यक्रम में भाग लेतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुईं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशीघाट पर दिवाली के दीप जलातीं माताएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला