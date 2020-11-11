शहर चुनें
Diwali 2020: ब्रज में एक दिन मनाई जाएगी इस बार छोटी और बड़ी दिवाली, जानें लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 03:34 PM IST
दिवाली 2020: दिवाली।
दिवाली 2020: दिवाली। - फोटो : amar ujala
पंचांग में घटती-बढ़ती तिथियों के कारण इस साल छोटी और बड़ी दिवाली एक दिन ही मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9:30 से प्रारंभ होकर 13 नवंबर अर्ध रात्रि तक रहेगा। उसके बाद 14 नवंबर सूर्योदय से नरक चतुर्थी तिथि दोपहर 2:18 तक रहेगी, जिसे छोटी दिवाली के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इसी दिन अमावस्या तिथि दोपहर 2:18 से 15 नवंबर की सुबह 10:36 बजे तक रहेगी। अर्थात अमावस्या 14 से शुरू होकर 15 तक रहेगी। ऐसे में 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस तथा दीपावली 14 को मनाई जाएगी। 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा होगी और अंतिम दिन 16 को भाई दूज के सात चित्रगुप्त जयंती मनाई जाएगी। इस साल दीपावली महापर्व 5 दिन के बजाय 4 दिन का रहेगा।
city & states religion agra mathura uttar pradesh दिवाली दीपावली deepavali diwali लक्ष्मी पूजा

