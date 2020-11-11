Diwali 2020: ब्रज में एक दिन मनाई जाएगी इस बार छोटी और बड़ी दिवाली, जानें लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दिवाली।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दीपावली
- फोटो : Social media
{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दीपोत्सव के लिए लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दीपोत्सव की तैयारियों के लिए दीप खरीदते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ज्योतिषाचार्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fabb5270ca886453d092cf2","slug":"diwali-2020-puja-shubh-muhurat-time-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Diwali 2020: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दीपोत्सव के लिए सजा बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला