weather update in agra

Weather Update: बिन बारिश के बीता रक्षाबंधन, उमस से नहीं मिली राहत, अगले दो दिन ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 09:33 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में उमस से परेशान लोगों के लिए अभी राहत की उम्मीद नहीं है। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान केंद्र के अनुसार मंगलवार को बादलों की लुकाछिपी बनी रहेगी और उमस बढ़ने की संभावना है। राहत की बात यह है कि बुधवार को बारिश के आसार बन रहे हैं। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए अगले दो दिनों के मौसम का हाल... 
weather weather update weather in agra rain

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में राप्ती नदी खतरे के निशान से 70 सेंटीमीटर ऊपर, 80 गांव में घुसा पानी

4 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मथुरा
Agra

Ram Mandir: भूमि पूजन के दिन अयोध्या की तरह भगवामय होगा ब्रज, दीपों से जगमगाएगी कृष्ण की नगरी

4 अगस्त 2020

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

नए जम्मू-कश्मीर का एक सालः तीन दशक से नासूर बने अलगाववादियों के घरों से भी उठने लगे विकास के स्वर

4 अगस्त 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी का पांच पीढ़ियों से है राममंदिर से नाता, जानिए इस आंदोलन में गोरक्षपीठ की भूमिका

4 अगस्त 2020

sushant singh case
Jhansi

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह केस का जांच अधिकारी बना ‘ललितपुर का लाडला’, सुर्खियों में हैं पटना एसपी सिटी विनय

4 अगस्त 2020

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

एक साल में बदल गया कश्मीर का चेहरा, अलगाववाद की निकली हवा, गायब हो गए पत्थरबाज

4 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Jammu

बिकरू कांड पर प्रधान राम सिंह का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे के कहने पर प्रभात बाइक लेकर आया था, और...

4 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: प्रधान ने जिन पुलिसकर्मियों की चल रहीं थीं सांसें, खोज-खोजकर उन्हें दी थी विभीत्स मौत

4 अगस्त 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे बोला था...पुलिस के भेष में बदमाश आ रहे, तैयार हो जाओ, मनु और गोपाल ने सुनाई उस रात की कहानी

4 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Raksha Bandhan 2020: राष्ट्ररक्षा के धागों से भाइयों की कलाई पर बंधी नेह की डोर

4 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में 134 मिले नए संक्रमित, दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मौत

4 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

ताजमहल पर लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार, जल्द खत्म हो सकता है मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत के दीदार का इंतजार

4 अगस्त 2020

मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
Agra

चार हत्याओं के बाद परिवार में छाया मातम, एएसपी ने निभाया भाई का फर्ज, बहन से बंधवाई राखी

4 अगस्त 2020

एसएन के कोविड अस्पताल में मनाया रक्षाबंधन
Agra

रक्षाबंधन 2020: कोविड अस्पताल में मनाया रक्षाबंधन, जूनियर डॉक्टर ने साथियों को बांधी राखी

4 अगस्त 2020

मास्क पहनकर भाई को राखी बांधती बहन
Agra

Rakshabandhan 2020: मास्क लगाने का वचन लेकर कलाई पर बांधा कोरोना रक्षासूत्र

4 अगस्त 2020

जलेसर में निर्मित 21 क्विंटल का घंटा
Agra

अयोध्या के श्रीराम मंदिर में बजेगा जलेसर में निर्मित 21 क्विंटल का घंटा, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

मिठाई की दुकान के बाहर भीड़
Agra

Rakshabandhan 2020: राखी के पर्व पर बाजार गुलजार, नियम भी तार-तार, दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़

4 अगस्त 2020

India-Nepal border dispute: Nepal Army upgraded bop into battalion at border
Dehradun

भारत-नेपाल सीमा विवाद: नेपाल सेना ने छांगरू में बीओपी को अपग्रेड कर बनाया बटालियन

3 अगस्त 2020

raksha bandhan
Gorakhpur

Raksha Bandhan 2020: धूमधाम से मनाया गया रक्षाबंधन, शुभ मुहूर्त में राखी बांध बहनों ने भाइयों का कराया मुंह मीठा

3 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू गांव पहुंचे नव नियुक्त एसएसपी कानपुर नगर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: एक माह पहले खून से लाल हो गई थीं बिकरू की गलियां

3 अगस्त 2020

भाइयों को राखी बांधती बहनें
Agra

Raksha Bandhan 2020: कोरोना काल में इस तरह मनाया गया भाई-बहन के प्रेम का पर्व, देखें तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में कम हुई बारिश
ब्रज में कम हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान में छाए रहे बादल
आसमान में छाए रहे बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश में भींगते हुए जाता व्यक्ति
बारिश में भींगते हुए जाता व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
