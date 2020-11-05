शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Weather Forecast Smog And Pollution Increase For Next Four Days

Weather: चार दिन तक और बढ़ेगी धुंध, दिवाली तक गिरेगा दिन का तापमान, प्रदूषण भी बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 11:27 PM IST
ताजनगरी पर स्मॉग की चादर तनी
1 of 6
ताजनगरी पर स्मॉग की चादर तनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करवाचौथ के ठीक एक दिन बाद मौसम ने करवट बदल ली। गुरुवार सुबह से ही मौसम बदल गया। सुबह 11 बजे के बाद धूप निकली और सुबह धुंध के साथ देहात और नदी किनारे कोहरा छाया रहा। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान केंद्र के मुताबिक अगले चार दिनों में सुबह धुंध बढ़ेगी और तापमान में कमी होने के आसार हैं। दिवाली से पहले दिन में पारा 28 डिग्री तक आ सकता है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh weather today weather forecast agra weather air quality index

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल देखने आए सैलानी
Agra

लपकों ने ऑनलाइन बुक कर लीं ताजमहल की सैकड़ों टिकटें, कालाबाजारी का अपनाया ये तरीका

5 नवंबर 2020

मुन्नाभाई पर कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
Agra

मैनपुरीः डीएलएड परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया 'मुन्नाभाई', एक परीक्षार्थी नकल करते हुए भी पकड़ा

5 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
किसान को कॉलर पकड़कर खींचते हुए ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक
Agra

मैनपुरीः खेत में पराली जलाने पर पांच किसानों को जेल, कॉलर पकड़कर ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक

5 नवंबर 2020

हरकी पैड़ी
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: त्योहारों से पहले बिना गंगाजल के हरकी पैड़ी हुई सूनी, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा है हाल...

5 नवंबर 2020

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Janam Kundali

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
ग्रेटर नोएडा में दंपती की हत्या
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो डबल मर्डरः करवा चौथ की तैयारी कर रही थीं नेहा, हत्या से पहलेे रेकी की आशंका

5 नवंबर 2020

सिकंदरपुर गांव में बुखार के बाद पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार का प्रकोप, दो मरीजों की मौत, दो सौ बीमार...

5 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मेरठ का ‘भूत बंगला’
Meerut

तस्वीरें: मेरठ का हाॅन्टेड हाउस जो सालों से पड़ा है वीरान, नाम सुनकर हिम्मत वालों के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने

5 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today Update: Niti Valley Covered with Snow after Season First Snowfall, Awesome Visuals
Chamoli

सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी से नीति घाटी में बिछी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, तस्वीरों में देखें खूबसूरत नजारा...

5 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
tourist in lahaul spiti at atal tunnel north portal after snowfall
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: अटल टनल रोहतांग के उस पार जन्नत जैसे नजारे, आप भी चले आइए वादियां निहारने

5 नवंबर 2020

तोप का गोला मिला
Meerut

ब्रिटिशकालीन की तोप के बाद मिला गोला, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरें

5 नवंबर 2020

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Janam Kundali

ग्रहों के दोष से उत्पन्न हो रही है विवाह में अड़चन ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
बैग में मिला मासूम
Lucknow

 बैग में मिला पांच महीने का बच्चा. ... पढ़ें- इस मासूम की कहानी नम कर देंगी आपकी आंखें 

5 नवंबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: नाराज हुआ बिटिया का भाई, सीबीआई ने पूछा- आरोप लग रहा है कि तुमने अपनी बहन को मारा

5 नवंबर 2020

बेटे ने दवा कारोबारी मारी थी गोलियां।
Gorakhpur

इकलौते बेटे ने पिता के सीने में मारी थी तीन गोलियां, मौत की रची थी ऐसी साजिश, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

5 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: चार आईपीएस से लेकर थानेदार और तहसीलदार तक, इन अफसरों पर गिर सकती है गाज

5 नवंबर 2020

बुलडोजर ने छहाया घर।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: पहले मुख्तार अंसारी की पत्नी और बेटों का ढहाया होटल, अब करीबी मेराज का ढहा दिया अशियाना

5 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

उज्जैन से गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे ने एसटीएफ को रास्ते में बताई थी ये बातें, पुलिस ने दस बिंदुओं पर की थी पूछताछ

5 नवंबर 2020

चंबल नदी में कछुआ
Agra

दिवाली से पहले चंबल में कछुओं की निगरानी बढ़ी, बिहार-बंगाल के रास्ते चीन तक होती है तस्करी

5 नवंबर 2020

अवैध फैक्टरी में धमाका
Meerut

अवैध फैक्टरी में भीषण विस्फोट, तेज धमाके से दहल गया इलाका, तस्वीरों में देखें मौके का हाल

5 नवंबर 2020

बर्तनों की धूम
Lucknow

सज-धज कर बर्तन बाजार तैयार, राशि अनुसार करें खरीदारी, यहां देखें- शुभ मुहूर्त

5 नवंबर 2020

टेराकोटा।
Gorakhpur

पूरे विश्व में प्रसिद्ध हैं गोरखपुर टेराकोटा के उत्पाद, अब शहर के इन खास जगहों पर भी आएंगे नजर

5 नवंबर 2020

uttarakhand news: Unbalanced pickup falls in a ditch in Haidakhan road, two killed
Dehradun

असंतुलित होकर हैड़ाखान मार्ग में खाई में गिरी पिकप, एक की मौत, ग्राउंड जीरो की तस्वीरें देखिए... 

5 नवंबर 2020

पाक लौटे नागरिक।
Chandigarh

125 पाकिस्तानी स्वदेश लौटे, जुल्फिकार ने कहा- भारत में जो इलाज की सुविधा, वो पाक में नहीं

5 नवंबर 2020

ताजनगरी पर स्मॉग की चादर तनी
ताजनगरी पर स्मॉग की चादर तनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी पर तनी स्मॉग की चादर
ताजनगरी पर तनी स्मॉग की चादर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उड़ रही धूल
उड़ रही धूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया स्मॉग (फाइल फोटो)
आगरा में छाया स्मॉग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X