Weather: चार दिन तक और बढ़ेगी धुंध, दिवाली तक गिरेगा दिन का तापमान, प्रदूषण भी बढ़ा

{"_id":"5fa43b6b8ebc3edc2069eedd","slug":"weather-forecast-smog-and-pollution-increase-for-next-four-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927, \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजनगरी पर स्मॉग की चादर तनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी पर तनी स्मॉग की चादर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उड़ रही धूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया स्मॉग (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला