देखिये सरकार! सड़कों पर बहता नीर, बूढ़े कंधे पानी ढोने को मजबूर...

{"_id":"5f1a6e448ebc3e9f6140ee69","slug":"water-supply-from-sikandra-water-works-stops-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930! \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0922\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाइप लाइन टूटी होने से सड़कों पर फैलता गंगाजल, बुजुर्ग महिला बाल्टी ले जाती हुई
पानी की परेशानी से जूझते लोग, टैंकरों से भर रहे पानी
समर से पानी लेने के लिए इंतजार करते लोग
पानी भरकर ले जाते किशोर
गंगाजल का फाइल फोटो
पाइप पाइन लीक होने से बहता पानी
गंगाजल
