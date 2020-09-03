ऐसी है ताजमहल की दीवानगी...बंद पड़े ताज को महताब से देखने आए सैलानी

{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर मास्क लगाए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर आए कम सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f509ddf8ebc3e53704698ac","slug":"tourist-visited-taj-mahal-from-mahtab-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940...\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल के साथ फोटो खिंचाते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला