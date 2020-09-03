शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tourist Visited Taj Mahal From Mahtab Bagh

ऐसी है ताजमहल की दीवानगी...बंद पड़े ताज को महताब से देखने आए सैलानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 01:16 PM IST
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
1 of 6
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों में जितनी दीवानगी ताजमहल के लिए है, उतनी किसी और स्मारक की नहीं। ताजमहल बंद पड़ा है लेकिन उसे दूर महताब बाग से निहारने के लिए जितने सैलानी आ रहे हैं, उतने खुले हुए छह स्मारकों में से किसी में नहीं आ रहे। इसी वजह से पर्यटन उद्यमियों ने प्रशासन से ताजमहल को खोलने की मांग की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
taj mahal taj mahal agra tourist at taj mahal agra monuments

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
Gorakhpur

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के बीच शुरू हुई गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

3 सितंबर 2020

नेपाल में भूस्खलन।
Gorakhpur

नेपाल: भारी बारिश के बाद बागलुंग में हुआ भूस्खलन, 12 की मौत, 40 से अधिक लापता

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय की बची परीक्षाएं आज से शुरू, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

3 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: बागवानी को समर्पित है इस डॉक्टर के घर का आधा हिस्सा, इन लोगों ने भी अपने घर को पहनाया हरा 'परिधान'

3 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा आपका भाग्योदय
gems recommendation

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा आपका भाग्योदय
BRD Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने लैब टेक्नीशियन को पीटा, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे की लैब में तोड़फोड़

3 सितंबर 2020

Gorakhpur SSP Joginder kumar
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में साइकिल से निकले एसएसपी, तस्वीरों में देखें नहीं पहचान पाए पुलिसवाले

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सेना भर्ती (फाइल फोटो )
Ambala

भारतीय सेना में जाने का सुनहरा मौका, हरियाणा के युवा कब ले सकेंगे भाग, पढ़ें- पूरी जानकारी

3 सितंबर 2020

दुर्गेश यादव की पिटाई करते हमलावर
Lucknow

लखनऊ : हमलावरों ने पीट-पीटकर फाड़ दिए थे दुर्गेश के कपड़े, वह खुद कहने लगा था- मुझे गोली मार दो

3 सितंबर 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
विज्ञापन
योगिता गौतम की हत्या का मामला
Agra

डॉ.योगिता हत्याकांड : सबूतों से कसेगा विवेक पर शिकंजा, फोरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजी गई रिवॉल्वर

3 सितंबर 2020

प्रवीण के पिता और साइड में मकान बिकाऊ है का पोस्टर
Meerut

यूपी में फिर उठे मुठभेड़ पर सवाल, चस्पा किए 'मकान बिकाऊ है' के पोस्टर, दी पलायन की चेतावनी

3 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा आपका भाग्योदय
gems recommendation

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न करेगा आपका भाग्योदय
गंगा का बढ़ता जलस्तर।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: गंगा घाटों से दूर रहने की चेतावनी, नाविकों को चौकन्ना रहने के निर्देश, खतरा बिंदु के करीब गंगा

3 सितंबर 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल शख्स।
Jaunpur

तस्वीरें: रायबरेली-जौनपुर हाईवे पर हादसा, तीन लोगों की मौके पर मौत, चार अस्पताल में भर्ती

3 सितंबर 2020

बच्चे कर रही पढ़ाई।
Jaunpur

यूपी: यहां बस्तियों में चल रही पाठशाला, वालेंटियर संवार रहे बच्चों का भविष्य

3 सितंबर 2020

ओवरलोड नाव पलटने से बची
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर: ओवरलोड नाव पलटने से बची, 35 लोगों पर मंडराया काल, मची चीख- पुकार, देखें तस्वीरें

3 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस ने जगह-जगह चस्पा कराए आरोपी के पोस्टर
Agra

दुष्कर्म कर मासूम की हत्या : दिल्ली तक लगे आरोपी के पोस्टर, 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित

2 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj flood news: बाढ़ का पानी तटवर्ती गांव के घरों में घुसा, मचा हड़कंप 

2 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर अनलॉक।
Gorakhpur

वीडियो: दो गज की दूरी भूलकर मौत को दावत दे रहे हैं लोग, ढील के साथ ही बढ़ गई लोगों की लापरवाही

2 सितंबर 2020

‘वॉट्सऐप प्रेमी’ से शादी करने 300 किमी दूर गांव पहुंची प्रेमिका
Kanpur

‘वॉट्सऐप प्रेमी’ से शादी करने 300 किलोमीटर दूर गांव पहुंची प्रेमिका, अब बड़े भाई से शादी करने पर अड़ी

2 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

संक्रमण से निजात के बाद भी दर्द दे रहा है कोरोना, जानिए कैसे सेहत पर डाल रहा है असर

2 सितंबर 2020

वाराणसी का स्कूल।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में एक ऐसा सरकारी स्कूल, जहां पर 'नो एडमिशन' का लगा बोर्ड, दाखिला कराने के लिए लगती थी लाइन

2 सितंबर 2020

सामने घाट पर जलभराव और खराब रोड।
Varanasi

काशी में नम हवा के साथ बारिश से मौसम का मिजाज बदला, लोग हुए खुश, जानें कब तक रहेगा ऐसा मौसम

2 सितंबर 2020

खुशी को किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने नाबालिग घोषित किया
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी को किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने नाबालिग घोषित किया

2 सितंबर 2020

महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर मास्क लगाए सैलानी
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर मास्क लगाए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर आए कम सैलानी
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर आए कम सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
महताब बाग से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल के साथ फोटो खिंचाते पर्यटक
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल के साथ फोटो खिंचाते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited