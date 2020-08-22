शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Taj Mahal has been closed for five months due to Coronavirus

ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में तन्हा शाहजहां-मुमताज की 'मोहब्बत', पांच महीने पहले ऐसा था नजारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 02:00 PM IST
ताजमहल आज और कल
1 of 6
ताजमहल आज और कल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश में कोरोना वायरस का प्रभाव शुरू हुए पांच महीने हो चुके हैं। इससे बचाव के लिए पहली बार 22 मार्च को 'जनता कर्फ्यू' में लगा था। इसके बाद 24 मार्च की रात से लॉकडाउन लागू हुआ था। लॉकडाउन के चार चरणों के बाद एक जून से अनलॉक शुरू हो गया। इसके तहत कई धार्मिक और एतिहासिक स्थलों को खोल दिया गया है, लेकिन आगरा में संक्रमण के कारण संरक्षित स्मारकों पर अभी भी ताला लगा हुआ है। शाहजहां और मुमताज की मोहब्बत की मिसाल ताजमहल भी तन्हा है। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए कोरोना काल से पहले और आज की तस्वीरें....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
taj mahal monuments agra fort lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बेरोजगार हुए फोटोग्राफर्स
Agra

World Photography Day: कोरोना काल में ताजमहल बंद होने से बदरंग हो गई जिंदगी की तस्वीर

19 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रिमझिम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तस्वीरों में देखें आसमान से गिरीं फुहारें

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन 10 थाना क्षेत्रों में मिले हैं कोरोना के 72 फीसदी मरीज, यहां हैं सबसे कम संक्रमित

22 अगस्त 2020

लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर, धार्मिक स्थल खोले जाने के बाद की तस्वीर
Jammu

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां देश-दुनिया से आते थे लोग, ये स्थान तो खचाखच भरा रहता था, देखें आज की तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ रंग
lucky color

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ रंग
gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: आज और कल पूरे शहर में लॉकडाउन, जानिए किसे मिलेगी आने जाने की छूट

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हरतालिका तीज 2020।
Gorakhpur

Hartalika Teej 2020: अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए सुहागिनों ने रखा निर्जल तीज व्रत, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा रहा 'आस्था' का माहौल

22 अगस्त 2020

रामगढ़ताल झील।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां दिखता था 'जुहू चौपाटी' जैसा नजारा, देखिए अनलॉक के बाद कैसे बदल गई तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
विज्ञापन
गणेश चतुर्थी 2020।
Gorakhpur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: गणेश चतुर्थी आज, घरों में विराजेंगे गणपति बप्पा, यहां जानें शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि

22 अगस्त 2020

देह व्यापार गिरोह की सरगना और पकड़ा गया आरोपी नितिन प्रजापति
Agra

देह व्यापार : सरगना का एक और साथी गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 अगस्त 2020

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ रंग
lucky color

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ रंग
कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस की गिरफ्त में विष्णुकांत (बायें) नेपाल की अस्मिता (दायें)
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस ने मास्टरमाइंड विष्णुकांत को भेजा जेल, अब अस्मिता की तलाश

22 अगस्त 2020

भाजपा नेता का गोदाम
Meerut

भाजपा नेता का भतीजा है मास्टरमाइंड, गोदाम में करोड़ों की फर्जी एनसीईआरटी की किताबें देख अफसर हैरान, तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

क्या है योगिता हत्याकांड के पीछे का सच, यह जानने को आरोपी को कस्टडी रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस

22 अगस्त 2020

हिंदी हैं हम
Varanasi

हिंदी हैं हम: संपूर्ण भारत को एकसूत्र में पिरोती है हिंदी, समाज की तरक्की के लिए मातृभाषा की उन्नति जरूरी

22 अगस्त 2020

जला दी किताबें
Meerut

सबूत मिटाने के लिए जला दी करोड़ों की किताबें, ऐसे चल रहा था बड़ा खेल, जांच में खुलेंगे गहरे राज

22 अगस्त 2020

मौसम विभाग ने दी बाढ़ और भूस्खलन की चेतावनी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भारी बारिश से नदी-नाले उफान पर, मौसम विभाग ने दी बाढ़ और भूस्खलन की चेतावनी

22 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: विवेक ने कहा था-'मैं तुम्हारा फोन काफी देर से मिला रहा हूं....सच बताओ दो-दो घंटे किससे बात करती हो'

22 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: विवेक ने पहले ही बना लिया था हत्या का प्लान, कार से मिले इन सबूतों से खुला चौंकाने वाला राज!

22 अगस्त 2020

घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

पत्नी और सास को उतारा मौत के घाट, खून से सना हंसिया लेकर थाने पहुंचा युवक, पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

22 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: कार से खून के धब्बे मिटाने के लिए किया था ये काम, इस छोटी सी चूक बनी बड़ा सबूत

22 अगस्त 2020

अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे
Agra

'मेरे पापा की चिट्ठी नेताजी को दे आ...कबतूर जा जा जा', फीस माफी के लिए अभिभावकों का अनोखा अभियान

22 अगस्त 2020

बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा
Agra

बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपट गया चार फीट लंबा कोबरा सांप, तस्वीरों में देखें क्या हुआ...

22 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल आज और कल
ताजमहल आज और कल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
ताजमहल (फाइल) - फोटो : PTI
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
ताजमहल (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक की भीड़ (फाइल)
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक की भीड़ (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited