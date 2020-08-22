ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में तन्हा शाहजहां-मुमताज की 'मोहब्बत', पांच महीने पहले ऐसा था नजारा

{"_id":"5f40d21159a22010500f9527","slug":"taj-mahal-has-been-closed-for-five-months-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902-\u092e\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल आज और कल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
- फोटो : PTI
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक की भीड़ (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला