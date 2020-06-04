हाथियों की यातनाओं का लंबा दौर यहां हुआ खत्म, नई आजाद जिंदगी बिता रहे 24 'ऐरावत'

{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में राजू
- फोटो : Wildlife SOS
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी
- फोटो : वाइल्डलाइफ एसओएस
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता की पांचवी वर्षगांठ पर केक खाते सर्कस से रेस्क्यू किए हाथी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पानी में मस्ती करता छोटा हाथी
- फोटो : वाइल्डलाइफ एसओएस
{"_id":"5ed916318ebc3e9053290cf9","slug":"story-of-rescued-elephant-in-churmura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u0908 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 24 '\u0910\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में पीएम ट्रूडो (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला