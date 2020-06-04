शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Story Of Rescued Elephant In Churmura

हाथियों की यातनाओं का लंबा दौर यहां हुआ खत्म, नई आजाद जिंदगी बिता रहे 24 'ऐरावत'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 09:42 PM IST
चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी
चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केरल में हथिनी को फल के रूप में पटाखे खिलाए जाने की घटना ने फरह के चुरमुरा स्थित हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में रह रहे 24 एरावत के जीवन संघर्ष के घावों की यादों भी ताजा कर दिया है। किसी पर मनोरंजन के नाम पर सर्कस में अत्याचार हुए तो किसी ने मंदिरों में यातनाएं सही हैं। भीख मांगने के लिए भी इनका उपयोग किया जाता था। पढ़िए पूरी खबर अगली स्लाइड्स में...
 
kerala elephant murder elephant circus elephant rescued elephant

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी
चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में राजू
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में राजू - फोटो : Wildlife SOS
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी - फोटो : वाइल्डलाइफ एसओएस
स्वतंत्रता की पांचवी वर्षगांठ पर केक खाते सर्कस से रेस्क्यू किए हाथी (फाइल फोटो)
स्वतंत्रता की पांचवी वर्षगांठ पर केक खाते सर्कस से रेस्क्यू किए हाथी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में मस्ती करता छोटा हाथी
पानी में मस्ती करता छोटा हाथी - फोटो : वाइल्डलाइफ एसओएस
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में पीएम ट्रूडो (फाइल फोटो)
हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में पीएम ट्रूडो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
