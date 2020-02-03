ब्रज में बहे यमुना की 'कल कल' धार...'यमुना बचाओ' की अलख जगाने निकले साधु-संत

{"_id":"5e37d8d98ebc3ebfe72dd18f","slug":"saints-set-out-to-awaken-yamuna-bachao-for-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0932' \u0927\u093e\u0930...'\u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913' \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u0916 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वृंदावन के लिए यमुना बचाओ की अलख जगाने को निकले साधु-संत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना बचाओ की अलख जगाने को निकले साधु-संत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भोलेनाथ पर जल चढ़ाते यमुना बचाने को निकले लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पदयात्रियों ने बटेश्वर के घाट पर यमुना नदी का पूजन किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
'यमुना बचाओ' की अलख जगाने निकले साधु-संत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला