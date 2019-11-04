शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Poison going to the lungs due to pollution

रोज 15 सिगरेट के बराबर फेफड़ों में जा रहा 'जहर', ऐसे करें प्रदूषण से अपना बचाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 11:26 AM IST
सुबह करीब नौ बजे की तस्वीर
1 of 6
सुबह करीब नौ बजे की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जहां एक तरफ वायु प्रदूषण से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भयावह स्थिति बनी हुई है। वहीं ताजमहल के शहर आगरा में भी हालात ठीक नहीं है। यहां प्रदूषण का स्तर इतना है कि खुले में रहे तो रोज 15 सिगरेट पीने के बराबर धुआं आपके फेफड़ों में जा रहा है। इस खतरनाक प्रदूषण से बचाव के लिए विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। 
