Flood In Ganga: पहाड़ों की बारिश ने बढ़ाई गंगा किनारे गांवों की चिंता, सिंचाई विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 11:10 AM IST
गंगा का पटियाली इलाके का कादरगंज गंगा ब्रिज
1 of 7
गंगा का पटियाली इलाके का कादरगंज गंगा ब्रिज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों और मैदानी क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश से गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है। पिछले कई दिनों से पानी बढ़ रहा है। फिलहाल कछला पुल पर नदी का जल स्तर 163,85 सेंटीमीटर के निशान पर है। मध्यम फ्लड को लेकर सिंचाई विभाग ने अलर्ट कर दिया है। बढ़ते जलस्तर के कारण गंगा की धार अब कादरगंज, मिहौला सहित अन्य बांधों से जा टकरा रही है जिससे किसान चिंतित हैं।
 
