Flood In Ganga: पहाड़ों की बारिश ने बढ़ाई गंगा किनारे गांवों की चिंता, सिंचाई विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

{"_id":"5f38c46f8ebc3e4adb19965f","slug":"medium-flood-in-ganga-river-kachla-ghat-alert-by-irrigation-department","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Flood In Ganga: \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u093f\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगा का पटियाली इलाके का कादरगंज गंगा ब्रिज
गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ने से खेतों में भरा पानी
जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण कटान रोकने को किए उपाए
जलस्तर बढ़ने से खेतों में भरा पानी
खेतों में भरे पानी को रोकने का उपाए करते किसान
कादरगंज गंगा ब्रिज
गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ने से खेतों में भरा पानी
