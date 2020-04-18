लॉकडाउन बना मजाक: न अपनी फिक्र...न दूसरों की चिंता, ये भीड़ खतरनाक है

{"_id":"5e9a99be8ebc3e769322326e","slug":"crowd-gathering-at-night-in-sabji-mandi-agra-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915: \u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930...\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सब्जी मंडी में लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला