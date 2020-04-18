शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › crowd gathering at night in sabji mandi agra during lockdown

लॉकडाउन बना मजाक: न अपनी फिक्र...न दूसरों की चिंता, ये भीड़ खतरनाक है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 11:40 AM IST
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़
सब्जी मंडी में भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैंटर, ऑटो, ट्रॉली और ई-रिक्शा से जाम... दो हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़... बगैर मास्क लगाए लोग एक- दूसरे से सटकर चले आ रहे... यह दृश्य है आगरा की सिकंदरा सब्जी मंडी का। बृहस्पतिवार रात तकरीबन दो यहां ऐसी भीड़ थी। यहां दिन में सन्नाटा पसरा रहता है, लेकिन रात में लॉकडाउन मजाक बन जाता है। पालन कराने के लिए दो सिपाही तैनात हैं लेकिन वे गेट के अंदर गए ही नहीं। गेट पर सैनिटाइज करने के लिए चैंबर भी बना है लेकिन लोग इसमें जा ही नहीं रहे।
lockdown violation lockdown sabji mandi

यमराज का वेश बनाकर लोगों को किया जागरूक
Agra

कोरोना से लोगों को बचाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरे 'यमराज', लॉकडाउन का पढ़ाया पाठ

18 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: सख्ती बढ़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन में हुई शादी
Chandigarh

कोरोनाः दिल के अरमां लॉकडाउन में बह गए...करनी थी आलीशान शादी, बराती ही सिर्फ पांच रह गए

18 अप्रैल 2020

रामगढ़ ताल।
Gorakhpur

रामगढ़ ताल जैसा नहीं देखा होगा नजारा, लॉकडाउन के बाद बदल गई सूरत, देखें तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

छिड़काव के लिए उड़ान भरता गरुड़ ड्रोन।
Varanasi

धर्मनगरी काशी में 'गरुड़' ने भरी उड़ान, कोरोना को हराने के लिए शुरू हुआ सैनिटाइजेशन

18 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन, उत्तर प्रदेश: रेलवे स्टेशन की पुरानी तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown in UP: इतिहास में पहली बार गोरखपुर स्टेशन से नहीं चली एक भी ट्रेन, 115 साल पहले इस वजह से यात्रियों ने किया था आंदोलन

18 अप्रैल 2020

kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

जवान की अंतिम विदाई पर नम हुईं लोगों की आंखें, सात साल के बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि, देखें तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

गलियों में सन्नाटा
Delhi NCR

मुरादाबाद: घर ही नहीं लोगों की जुबां पर भी लगा है ताला, तस्वीरों में देखें गलियों में पसरा हुआ सन्नाटा

18 अप्रैल 2020

मुरादाबाद में स्वास्थ्य विभाग और पुलिस की टीम
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद निवासी अब तो संभल जाओ! ताऊ-ताई समेत उनके 10 माह के भतीजे, 5 साल की भतीजी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

18 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
Moradabad

जमीं से आसमां तक ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश, सामने आईं चौंकाने वाली तस्वीरें, अधिकारी भी हैरान

18 अप्रैल 2020

औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन में रिश्वत लेने पर तीन दरोगाओं समेत छह निलंबित, हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद, औरैया में हुई कार्रवाई

18 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

कानपुर में दो और कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, मछरिया मदरसे का एक छात्र भी पॉजिटिव, संक्रमितों की संख्या 29

18 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी पुलिस
Prayagraj

 प्रयागराज में दरोगा पर हमला, ईट-पत्थर से मारकर सिर फोड़ा 

18 अप्रैल 2020

corona lab in mln medical college prayagraj
Prayagraj

एसआरएन अस्पताल में दो संदिग्ध भर्ती, 36 के भेजे गए नमूने

18 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

एसआरएन के कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती युवक की मौत, अस्पताल में मचा रहा हड़कंप

18 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज कोरोना मुक्तः एकमात्र पॉजिटिव की दूसरी बार रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव, अस्पताल से छुट्टी

18 अप्रैल 2020

केसर की फसल
Agra

ताजनगरी की धरती पर पहली बार महकी केसर की फसल, लॉकडाउन के कारण अटकी बिक्री

18 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना से जंग के लिए तैयार कांशीराम अस्पताल
Kanpur

coronavirus: कोरोना से लड़ने को तैयार कानपुर, संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए बना 1171 बेडों का अस्पताल

17 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन में 20 अप्रैल से खुलेंगे कार्यालय लेकिन रहेगा प्रतिबंध, रोटेशन पर बुलाए जाएंगे 33 प्रतिशत कर्मचारी

17 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

coronavirus update: कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी की मौत के बाद परिवार की तीसरी महिला भी निकली पॉजिटिव

17 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य टीम ने गांव पहुंच किया निरीक्षण
Kanpur

यूपी: एक परिवार में चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 34 गांवों के लोगों के घर से निकलने पर पाबंदी, फैली दहशत

17 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: Groom stop on checkpost , Bride reached there on Bike,marriage in Temple
Dehradun

Lockdown: पुलिस ने चेक पोस्ट पर दूल्हे को रोका तो बॉर्डर पर बाइक से पहुंची दुल्हन, फिर ऐसे हुई दोनों की शादी

17 अप्रैल 2020

